MULTISTATE MULTI-SEROTYPE SALMONELLA

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

There has been one confirmed case of back yard poultry salmonella infection in Santa Barbara County. The CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. In

total, 410 illnesses have been reported from 45 states, and 84 people have been hospitalized. These Salmonella outbreaks are not related to recent cases of H5N1 bird flu viruses detected in U.S. wild birds and poultry. However, backyard poultry owners should be aware that the steps needed to stay healthy around their flocks are similar for both diseases.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can be found in poultry manure which can make people sick. Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella even if they look healthy and clean. The bacteria can easily spread to cages, coops, hay, plants, and soil in the area where they live. You can get sick from Salmonella by touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands.

People infected with Salmonella usually become sick one to three days after exposure. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, chills, stomach cramps, and occasionally vomiting. Most people recover within four to seven days without treatment. However, some people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization. Children under five, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get severely sick from Salmonella and should avoid handling backyard poultry or anything in the environments where poultry live or roam.

To avoid infection and protect your flock, The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reminds everyone to follow these prevention steps:

• Wash your hands with soap and running water after touching backyard poultry or anything where they live and roam.

• Don’t kiss or snuggle poultry.

• Don’t eat or drink around your poultry.

• Keep poultry and the supplies you use to care for them outside of your home. • Supervise children around birds; children younger than five should not touch birds.

Follow us on Twitter: @SBCPublicHealth Facebook: @SBCountyPublicHealth Instagram: @SBCPublicHealth

• Separate your flock from wildlife.

• Practice good biosecurity.

• Safely handle, cook, and store eggs.

Visit the USDA website for more information on staying healthy while caring for backyard poultry.

A CDC investigation notice regarding multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections has been posted: Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Backyard Poultry | CDC