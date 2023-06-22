I think it’s time to ask the question that is not being asked so far:

How is it that underage kids are allowed to use e-bikes?

I view them as motor vehicles. Last I looked, one has to be age 16 and older to be issued a driver’s license and only after going through some sort of training.

It is a bad situation made worse by the fact that if you tell a child they can’t do something, they will want to do it even more. This is part of growing up, and one of major sources of learning is from the School of Hard Knocks.

I find it amazing that some serious injuries have yet to occur. Tell them to dismount through events and the crowds they attract? Bah! They weave through the crowds showing off their “wheelie” skills at 20 to 30 mph. I think I can speak for many when I point out that this scares the beegeebies out of me.

This is madness! Any “rules” that might exist are simply not being enforced. If the law really does allow kids to use these motor vehicles, then I say the law needs to be amended. Because merely telling children to do or not do this or that is very ostentatiously not working.

Remember: These are kids.