Former UCSB Forward Miles Norris Signs Two-Way Contract With Atlanta Hawks

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night, former UCSB Forward Miles Norris signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

Two-way contracts allow players to be rostered by an NBA team while also playing with its G-League affiliate, so Norris will also likely spend time with the College Park Skyhawks during portions of the 2023-24 regular season.

Norris began his collegiate career at University of Oregon before transferring to UCSB where he has flourished the last three seasons under head coach Joe Pasternack.

“From Gabe Vincent to Jacquori McLaughlin and now Miles Norris it’s huge,” said Pasternack of former UCSB players that have had NBA opportunities. “It just shows you that coming to Santa Barbara we produce NBA players.”

Morris averaged 14 points per game and six rebounds in his final season at UCSB. At 6’10” Norris also shot 39 percent from three-point range, which made him a coveted undrafted free agent.

“I am very excited for Miles. I feel he will be on an incredible path. With his size and ability to shoot the ball I really believe he will be on the Hawks roster and he will do well in the NBA because there is a great need for guys that have size, can shoot the three and be a floor spacer,” Pasternack said. “His growth over the last three years with us has been incredible and so I am really looking forward to watching his path.”