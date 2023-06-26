A Rustic Oceanfront Luxury to Avila Beach 

My wife and I recently took the 90-minute drive north to check out the brand-new Flying Flags Avila Beach resort: a mix of RV spots, tent campsites, and, in our case, ocean-view cottages.

Nestled in the hillside above Port San Luis (the tiny boating hub just north of the town of Avila Beach), this new resort promises to be a favorite among RV folks and campers.

Check-in was a breeze — we pulled up and a friendly attendant approached with a map of the resort and a parking pass. Following his directions, we meandered up the hillside, passing the many RVs before arriving at our “Moonlight” cottage.

Stepping inside, we were impressed by the style and space of our adorable one-bedroom, dog-friendly, ocean-view cottage. The bedroom featured a queen bed, a closet, and a doggie welcome basket reflecting the dog-friendly nature of the entire resort.

The cottage with a wrap-around deck and ocean-view living room area | Credit: Nawal Kassir Photography

The bathroom was clean and bright, with robes, fresh towels, and Malin + Goetz toiletries. The living area featured a huge countertop, a small sink, and a large fridge, as well as a comfy sofa, coffee table, flat-screen TV, and modern, light-colored, faux-wood flooring throughout.

The pièce de résistance was the deck! Stepping out through the patio doors, we were greeted by a large, wrap-around deck with a built-in gas fire pit, a table, and chairs overlooking what has to be one of the best views of any campsite/RV-type resort in California. Over the mooring field of boats, vistas of Pismo, the Oceano Dunes, and Point Sal are visible. The resort is apparently also the perfect spot to watch SpaceX rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Once unpacked and eager to explore, we took the short walk into Port San Luis. Following the sound of seals barking, we were soon treading the wooden beams of the Port Harford Pier, originally built by John Harford in 1873. Restaurant options in Port San Luis are limited with Mersea’s and Fat Cats Café the only options. We opted for Mersea’s and enjoyed fresh fish tacos, fish and chips, and a bowl of clam chowder along with a couple of cocktails.

Up bright and early the next day, we grabbed complimentary coffee from the small on-site retail store (all cottages have espresso makings) before taking the five-minute drive into Avila Beach.

Avila Beach | Credit: Nawal Kassir Photography

Our first stop of the day was BoltAbout Bikes, and after a brief safety demo, we were soon whizzing along the Bob Jones nature trail on our e-bikes. Although limited to 18mph, our bikes were more than enough to weave between the joggers and walkers on the trail as we made our way toward the Secret Garden at Sycamore Springs Resort.

At a concession airstream designed to replenish weary trail-goers, we munched on a cheese board and drank Rosé Cider from S.L.O. Cider Co. while enjoying the peaceful garden.

Returning our bikes, we stepped next door into Peloton Cellars for some wine tasting, leaving with a bottle of Peloton Rosé. We swung by the Avila Beach Farmers’ Market (Fridays), grabbing a half-dozen oysters from Harford Seafood Co. to add to our to-go dinner from Fat Cats Café and making it back to Flying Flags just in time to enjoy some live music into the early evening.

On our final morning, enjoying breakfast at Mulligans Bar & Grill at the Avila Beach Golf Course we couldn’t help but reminisce about how much we had enjoyed our cottage stay and those views! We can’t wait to come back.

For more information on Flying Flags Avila Beach, visit flyingflagsavilabeach.com.