Carpinteria’s Santa Claus Lane Bikeway Will Be Open for Summer

New Path Connecting Santa Claus Lane and Carpinteria Avenue to Be Open from June 30 Through Labor Day

A new multipurpose path in Carpinteria connecting Santa Claus Lane and Carpinteria Avenue will be open for the public just in time for summer. The Santa Claus Bikeway, which closes a gap in the California Coastal Trail between Sand Point Road and Carpinteria Avenue, will be open for bicyclists and pedestrians starting Friday, June 30, through Labor Day weekend.

The new section was recently constructed as part of the Highway 101: Padaro project, and the upgrades included new crosswalks at Carpinteria Avenue and Estero Street, and a new vehicular turnaround at the western end of the pathway at Santa Claus Lane.

According to a statement from SB Roads, there have been some delays in waiting for the final materials, but the project team felt that the pathway should be opened at least on a temporary basis so people can enjoy the bikeway in time for Fourth of July, summer, and Labor Day.

The pathway currently has a temporary railing, but the location will be reclosed after Labor Day weekend to complete construction on a permanent barrier rail. For more information, visit sbroads.com.