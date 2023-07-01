A Century of Caring for Critters in Santa Barbara

(From left) Melinda Casaus, Dr. Dan Casaus, Dr. Art Posch, Dr. Kathleen McFarlin | Credit: Courtesy

White’s Pet Hospital celebrated an impressive milestone recently —100 years of caring for critters in Santa Barbara at their facility on East Haley Street.

A man named Dr. Massey launched the business back in 1923, and the hospital was later called Dr. White’s Horse Boarding, after Kansas native Dr. Alfred White, who ran the facility with his wife, Marie. Today, the property is owned by Dr. Art Posch, who shared, “White’s has stood for quality care for 100 years.”

As pet owner Michael J. shared online, “The care, the passion for what they do and most importantly the compassion from the entire staff here has always been real.” Another, Tracy B., shared, “I’ve been using White’s for my pets for around 20 years. I won’t go anywhere else unless it’s an emergency because at White’s, they take care of your pet and they take care of you.”

After 100 years of caring for critters, they must be doing something right.

Posch believes that Dr. White was the third owner, having procured the business in 1945 after selling a truckload of pigs to make his initial payment. White handled all small animal care, while a Dr. Shea managed anything larger than dogs.

Staff members Maryeia (left) and Leah | Credit: Courtesy

In 1973, Dr. White sold to Dr. Callahan, and Posch came on board in February of that same year, after completing his studies at West L.A. Veterinary Hospital. Dr. Kathleen McFarlin and Dr. Daniel Casaus purchased the business from Posch in the 1990s, but sold it to the National Veterinary Association in 2019. Both doctors still work for the hospital, which now has close to 1,500 active clients and a staff of 24.

Much of the physical structure has been unchanged since the late 1960s, although there have been minor modifications. For example, staff shared that at one point, a bathtub was removed in order to make room for an on-site pharmacy. Dr. White slept in the area now referred to as the “comfort room,” and the area where the side runs are located is where hay was once stored.

To learn more or to inquire about care for your pets, give White’s a call at (805) 966-1604 or visit them online at whitespethospital.com.