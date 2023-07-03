Humor, Mysticism, History, and More Slated for PCPA’s New Season in Santa Maria and Solvang

‘Elf the Musical’ will be at the Marian Theatre Nov. 9-Dec. 23 | Credit: Courtesy

The stars continue to shine bright in Northern Santa Barbara County, with an exciting new lineup on the horizon at Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA). Here’s the 60th season lineup, with shows of all sorts playing in Santa Maria and Solvang from November 2023 to October 2024.

First up is Elf the Musical (Nov. 9–Dec. 23, Marian Theatre) based on the hit film Elf. Since the movie came out 20 years ago, Buddy the Elf’s story of discovering his family and Christmas spirit has been adapted into a family-favorite theater production.

Flashing back all the way to the 15th century, PCPA will then serve up the underdog tale of Shakespeare’s Henry V (Feb. 15–Mar. 3, 2024, Marian Theatre). The show follows Henry’s trials and triumphs before and after the English’s Battle of Agincourt victory during the Hundred Years’ War.

Wolf at the Door (Feb. 29–Mar. 17, 2024, Severson Theatre) is Marisela Treviño Orta’s Mexican fairy tale amalgamation. When disaster strikes for the two women protagonists, they must learn to band together against the literal and metaphorical wolves at their door.

Set in an all-too-close-to-home Skid Row locale, Little Shop of Horrors (Apr. 25 – May 12, Marian Theatre; Jun. 13–Jul. 7, 2024, Solvang Festival Theater) brings the quirk and magic. When the anti-hero carnivorous plant tempts poor assistant Seymour with the glories of his wildest dreams, the delicious downward spiral begins.

The Play That Goes Wrong (Jun. 27–30, 2024, Marian Theatre; Jul. 12-28, 2024, Solvang Festival Theater) is exactly what it sounds like. After years of success in the UK, this play-within-a-play features disaster after hilarious disaster. Every time you think nothing else can possibly go wrong, it does, and spectacularly so.

‘Cabaret’ will play Jul. 18– 27, 2024 at the Marian Theatre and Aug. 2–25, 2024 at the Solvang Festival Theater | Credit: Courtesy

Boasting some of the best-ever musical numbers, Cabaret (Jul. 18– 27, 2024, Marian Theatre; Aug. 2–25, 2024, Solvang Festival Theater) follows a group of dancers at a Berlin nightclub in 1929. As they dance the night away amidst an unnervingly similar political climate, it’ll be hard not to sway along and “leave your troubles outside.”

Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony join forces in The Agitators (Aug. 22–25, 2024, Marian Theatre; Aug. 29–Sep. 8, Solvang Festival Theatre). The intricacies of their relationship and the respective movements they championed make for a dramatic but true historical account of two of the country’s most famous abolitionists.

And of course, dessert for last. Dulce (Oct. 14–15, 2024, Severson Theatre) will be playing in local schools as part of PCPA’s Outreach Tour, with two shows open to the public in Santa Maria. A young boy’s journey to Mexico following the loss of his abuelita makes for a surprisingly sweet tale suitable for all ages.

Keep an eye out for more information about the return of PCPA’s Interplay Reading Series, a chance to see plays in their early stages. This year, it will feature Cry it Out by Molly Smith Meltzer, The Way She Spoke by Isaac Gómez, and Oregon Gothic by Octavio Solis.

Season tickets are now on sale and individual seats will go on sale in September. To purchase show tickets, please visit pcpa.org or call the box office at (805)922-8313.