3C-REN Investing $155 Million in Tri-County Over Next Eight Years

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura, Calif. – July 11, 2023 –3C-REN (Tri-County Regional Energy Network), a partnership between the Counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura that delivers energy-saving programs, had its $155 million, 8-year business plan approved by the California Public Utilities Commission. The plan permits 3C-REN to continue operating four successful existing programs and launch three new programs to fill gaps in energy efficiency services for commercial and public sector buildings, and the agricultural sector.

“3C-REN’s vision is to build a resilient energy ecosystem that supports climate goals, and the approval of the business plan allows us to continue to do just that for the next eight years,” said Ventura Board of Supervisors Chair Matt LaVere. “We are really excited about the opportunity to not only continue the successful home and workforce programs while expanding to offer integrated energy savings and decarbonization programs for commercial buildings. These will expand our investments in a sustainable local economy.”

The three new programs include technical support for the agriculture sector, energy efficiency for small and medium-sized businesses in leased or rented facilities, and help identifying energy savings and resilience opportunities for commercial and public sector buildings.

3C-REN will continue its popular Energy Code Connect, Building Performance Training, Single Family Home Energy Savings and Multi-Family Home Energy Savings programs throughout the tri-county region.

In 2022, the Building Performance Training program helped upskill over 1,000 local workers across the region. The Energy Code Coach program has been able to establish the region as a leader in California Energy Code and Green Building Standards compliance, enforcement, and comprehension. The Home Energy Savings programs are making energy efficiency and electrification upgrades affordable for multifamily property owners and single-family homeowners – including a Lompoc resident who received a heat pump water heater for free.

“3C-REN is key to helping County residents take individual actions to help meet our Climate Action Plan goals,” said Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors Chair Das Williams. “The expansion of energy efficiency and decarbonization programs this funding enables will support an even more sustainable economy.”

The new business plan is guided by local and state energy efficiency goals, including Santa Barbara County’s aim to achieve 50% reduction of communitywide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and Ventura County’s goal to emit 41% less than 2015 levels by 2030.

The three Central Coast counties have worked together since July 2014 to provide energy efficiency financing and outreach services within the counties, 25 incorporated cities, and 63 special districts of the tri-county region. In 2018, 3C-REN was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission to become a Regional Energy Network (REN) dedicated to serving hard-to-reach customers.

“I’m proud to be part of this tri-county effort that benefits both our residents and the business community. 3C-REN has a lot going on now and a bright future ahead,” said Bruce Gibson, San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor.

For more information and current and new programs, visit www.3c-ren.org.