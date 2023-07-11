Santa Barbara’s Sheriff’s Office Searching for Summerland Burglary Suspect

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a burglary that occurred at a Summerland residence in the 800 block of Sand Point Road at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The male intruder — donning a beanie pulled down over his face with a big tear to free his eyes, as well as a mask to cover his chin — had a knife and told workers at the residence not to call 9-1-1.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived. Deputies are requesting that members of the public call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (805) 683-2724 if they spot him. It is unclear if the man is still in possession of the knife that witnesses reported, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking that the public refrain from attempting to contact or detain the suspect. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.