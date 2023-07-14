Splash Pad Project at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park Delayed

GOLETA, CA, July 14, 2023 – The much-anticipated Splash Pad Project at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park is delayed due to the ongoing challenges of supply chain demands. Construction was set to begin with an anticipated completion date in mid-October when the project team was notified of a manufacturing delay that would significantly impact the completion of the Splash Pad. To avoid portions of the popular park and valuable parking needlessly closed this summer with little to no construction happening, the decision was made to take down the project fence and resume the project operation at the end of October.

City of Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer stated, “Pausing the project allows our Goleta families to enjoy the park this summer. We know that this news is disappointing for all of us and how eager our residents are to have this long-awaited splash pad and other park improvements. We look forward to delivering the project as soon as possible and for the time that we can celebrate opening day.”

Once the project is complete, the Splash Pad will nestle between the basketball court and one of the picnic shelters. Other park improvements include additional fencing for basketball and pickleball, shade structures over the picnic areas by the soccer field and more. The basketball court will also be resurfaced.

The good news is the delay is not impacting the construction of the City’s first Community Garden project at nearby Armitos Park or the extension of the Multi-Purpose path which are both underway. The garden will be constructed in the undeveloped area of the park, south of the playground. The design includes raised garden plots, a picnic area with a pizza oven, a gathering/education area, tool sheds and more. The playground will also receive a refresh that includes the addition of swings, sand features, music elements and a new play structure. The multi-purpose path adjacent to Jonny D Wallis Neighborhood Park will be extended to Armitos Avenue.

In preparation for the operation of the Community Garden, the Parks and Recreation Commission had its final review of the garden procedures at its regular July 12th meeting and the documents will be finalized at a future City Council meeting. Applications for garden plots are expected to be available to the public in September of this year. Stay tuned for more details on how to secure a garden plot for you and/or your family. For questions on either project, please contact JoAnne Plummer, Parks and Recreation Manager/Project Manager at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org or 805-562-5505.

We look forward to having both first time Goleta projects open to our community soon and appreciate your patience as we work to get them completed as soon as possible.

Attached: Splash pad rendering