UPDATE #4: OVERNIGHT CLOSURE OF STATE ROUTE 217 IN GOLETA THIS WEEK FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217 near UC Santa Barbara in Goleta is scheduled to begin construction on Monday, July 17.

This will result in the closure of State Route 217 in both directions during the overnight hours on Monday, July 17 from 10 pm to 6 am and Tuesday, July 18 from 10 pm to 6 am to allow for the installation of protective barriers for highway workers.

The following detours will be in place with signage to direct travelers:

Northbound SR 217 Detour:

Sandspit Road to Moffett Place to James Fowler Road to Fairview Avenue to US Highway 101.

Southbound SR 217 Detour:

US Highway 101 to Fairview Avenue to James Fowler Road to Moffett Place to Sandspit Road.

The southbound Hollister on-ramp and the northbound Sandspit on-ramp will be closed.

Following the full closure, southbound SR 217 will be reduced to one lane before the Sandspit Road exit. This lane reduction will remain in place for the duration of the project. Two lanes will remain open for the time being on northbound SR 217.

Signs have been posted to notify travelers about this work.

The existing four-lane bridge was constructed in 1963. The new bridge is designed to current standards and flood elevations.

The contractor for this $26 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA.

Bridge construction is expected to be complete in Summer 2025. A follow up plant establishment project will be complete in Fall 2027.

US 101 Project:

A second San Jose Creek Bridge replacement project got underway last week on US 101, just north of State Route 217.

The northbound and southbound bridges will be demolished and replaced in separate phases.

On Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 the #1 and #2 lanes will be closed during the overnight hours from 10 pm to 6 am to allow crews to finish setting up protective barriers. The far-right (#3) lane will remain open in each direction.

This bridge was built in 1946 and widened in 1989. The new bridge will meet current design and safety criteria.

The contractor for this $20 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. It is expected to be complete in June 2026.

Additional updates will be issued as work progresses.