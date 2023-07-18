FLAMENCO ARTS FESTIVAL 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SANTA BARBARA, CA, JULY 5, 2023 (Update): Flamenco Arts Festival (FAF), a non-profit based in

Santa Barbara, is back with its tradition of presenting world-class flamenco artists from Spain and the

U.S. The FAF, devoted to flamenco music and dance, kicked off the season with music workshops in

February, and a music concert and a dance workshop in May. It continues with its season offerings at the

Historic Lobero Theatre on the Friday of Fiesta, with Alfonso Losa from Madrid in the award-winning

production of Flamenco: Espacio Creativo (Flamenco: Creative Space). He is joined by the elegant

dancer and invited guest artist Concha Jareño. Also performing are Francisco Vinuesa (guitarist, musical

director), Angeles Toledano (singer), and Antonio Luque “Canito” (singer).



The Flamenco Arts Festival was founded by Vibiana and her father, Alberto Pizano, in 1999. It is a 501

(c)3 arts and education non-profit. Proceeds from ticket sales help to offset the cost of free programming,

scholarships, community access tickets, and music and dance education.



FROM ALFONSO LOSA:

“We start from a whole, but in reality, we have nothing. Our heritage is immense, but each creation

confronts us with the unknown: with something that needs to be born, and that we must discover. The

seed of Flamenco: Espacio Creativo (Flamenco: Creative Space) is simply my love for dance in its

broadest and most respectful concept. This is the one major reason that led me to introspection, to

rework my language, to rediscover and surprise myself. With Estévez & Paños, I immerse myself in

poetry impregnated with new energies and concepts. I expose my body to unusual movements in my

choreographic alphabet. I find in the other concomitant languages the natural and necessary extensions

to harmonize my discourse. I am motivated by the complexity of contrasts and challenge myself to

develop a palette of different emotions.



There is no transgression, but rather deep research in relation to what has already been created because

the creative space of flamenco dance is like the universe: defined, but unlimited.” Alfonso Losa



NOTE: Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, two of the most sought-after flamenco choreographers

today, share artistic direction and choreography with Losa.



AWARD PRESENTATION: Javier Rodríguez Mañas

The Alberto Pizano Award for the Arts is part of the Gala Performance and will be presented before the

performance by Alfonso Losa. Tickets to the gala include this presentation.

Mr. Mañas is the Consul of Tourism Affairs, Tourist Office of Spain in Los Angeles. This award is being

presented to Mr. Mañas in recognition of a lifetime of significant contributions, dedication, and

commitment to the art of flamenco.



“Flamenco has always been part of my life. Fortunately, my professional choice has allowed me to weave

my passion for this unique Spanish cultural art form into my work and promote Spain as a tourist

destination. The Santa Barbara Flamenco Arts Festival has done a wonderful job at keeping it authentic,

every year selecting elegant and genuine artists acclaimed in Spain’s recognized flamenco circles. I am

happy to support such a wonderful and enjoyable event to promote my country and the art of flamenco.”



Javier Rodríguez Mañas

Mr. Mañas has been a friend and a major influence on the Flamenco Arts Festival and to many other

flamenco organizations and individuals for the last five years. He has helped to promote the art of

flamenco and Spanish culture, tradition, and history in the U.S. West Coast through his generous

contributions and has added immeasurably to the success of the Flamenco Arts Festival.

Mr. Mañas will be leaving his post in Los Angeles on September 1 and his departure will be greatly felt.

The FAF Board is truly grateful for his friendship, and we thank him for his generosity.



Javier Mañas joins previous award recipients Doña Cristina Hoyos (2003), Roberto Amaral (2004), Juan

Talavera (2009), David Asbell (2017), and Luisa Triana (2019).



FROM VIBIANA:

“The Flamenco Arts Festival is proud to return with its in-person programming to celebrate 24 years since

the founding of the organization and presenting world-class flamenco artists from Spain and the

U.S. Since 1999, we have presented world-class flamenco artists, such as Eva Yerbabuena, Cristina

Hoyos, Carlos Rodriguez and Angel Rojas, Antonio Najarro, Dorantes, Israel Galvan, Manuel Linan,

Patricia Guerrero to name a few.



Back in 1999 we knew the Lobero Theatre was the logical place for our flamenco festival because there

had been a tradition of flamenco and Spanish artists performing at the Lobero going back many, many

years. We are happy to be back at the Lobero and be a part of the theatre’s 150th anniversary celebration.

We are also bringing back another tradition with flamenco performances at the Lobero during Fiesta

week, on Friday, August 4 with Alfonso Losa from Madrid. Flamenco and the Spanish arts have

been a part of the Lobero Theatre legacy, even before the founding of the FAF, with performances going

back to the 1950’s or even earlier with Andres Segovia (classical guitarist), Jose Greco, Jose Manero,

Luisa Triana, Juan Talavera, Gino D’Auri (guitarist), Roberto Amaral, Lola Montes. Some of these artists

performed during OSD Fiesta, but it has been a long time since there has been a major flamenco

performance at the Lobero during Fiesta. This gives the community another great way to celebrate Fiesta

and enjoy world-class artists who are at the height of their careers. Alfonso Losa is experiencing

tremendous success with his latest production, and he is currently performing all over the world at some

of the most prestigious theaters and festivals. We are so lucky to be able to bring him to Santa Barbara

during this special time in Santa Barbara.



Our mission is to promote and enhance the art of flamenco, the Spanish traditions, culture, and history in

SB, and celebrate cultural diversity in the arts. Experiencing flamenco of this caliber engages us at the

most human level of excitement, drama and joy and transcends language and cultural lines.

We are returning to the performing arts scene with our annual programming and continuing our efforts to

enhance the long history of flamenco in Santa Barbara and build our mission-critical programs and events

to increase the understanding and interest in the art form.”



GALA EVENTS ON AUGUST 4:

Pre-Concert Reception | 6:00 pm | Lobero Theatre Esplanade | Free to ticket holders

Gala Performance | Alfonso Losa Flamenco – West Coast Premiere of Flamenco: Espacio

Creativo | 7:30 pm | Lobero Theatre | $51-$106.

Award Presentation | Alberto Pizano Award for the Performing Arts presented to Javier

RodrÍguez Mañas, Consul in Charge of Tourism Affairs, Embassy of Spain, Tourism Office in

Los Angeles. This presentation is part of the gala performance and does not

require a separate ticket.

Gala After Party | 9:30 pm – midnight | Lobero Theatre Courtyard | Open to the community |

$36

Events, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the Gala Performance and the Gala After Party are on sale online at lobero.org or by phone at

805-963-0761.



ALFONSO LOSA FLAMENCO

Dancer, choreographer, director

He is the most genuine current representative of the Madrid school of flamenco dance and the necessary

bridge between the masters and the new generations. In full artistic maturity Alfonso Losa has managed

to articulate his own language with which he is able to transmit the most authentic concepts of traditional

dance through the new dance codes of our days, of which he is one of the architects. Alfonso Losa has

managed to harmonize the austerity, verticality, and elegance of the Madrid school with a vertiginous

rhythm and prodigious body control. He is the most classical of the contemporaries and the most

contemporary of the classics.



Awards such as “El Desplante” (Festival de La Unión), the “Premio Güito por Soleá” of the National

Competition of Córdoba 2007, or the Best Dancer of the Spanish Dance and Flamenco Contest of Madrid

(twice) endorse a career of progress that has been observed and valued by artists such as Morente,

Tomatito, Gerardo Núñez, Enrique de Melchor, Niño Josele, Rubém Dantas and Montse Cortés, who

have summoned his company on stage. A master of the great masters (who come to his classes from all

over the world), Alfonso Losa is constantly searching for the immutable truths contained in flamenco and

does not negotiate with fashions. He creates new schemes without breaking the mold. He builds without

deconstructing. He works with authenticity. He dances as he is.



PRESS QUOTES:

“Alfonso Losa, a (delicious) dance suite..”

Deflamenco.com / Tamara Pastora

“A plea for good taste..”

Diario de Jerez / Fran Pereira

“The creativity of Alfonso Losa..”

El Mundo / Manuel Martín Martín

“Alfonso Losa dazzles at Suma Flamenca with Espacio Creativo”

Agencia Mundial de Prensa / Teresa Fernández Herrera