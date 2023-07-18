Old Town Market –Wine & Beer Tasting Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

LOMPOC, CA, July 17, 2023 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau announces beer and wine tasting event to take place during Old Town Market at 100 Block of South H Street from 5pm-8pm. This event is for those 21 years and older, donation costs for this event will be 2 tastings for $10 or $25 for unlimited pours.

Local participants include the following: Allan Hancock College Winery, Camins 2 Dreams, Civilization Wine Co., Cold Coast Brewing Co., Flying Goat Cellars, Montemar Wines, Sandford Winery, Sweetzer Cellars, Temperance Cellars.

Tickets can be purchased on site.