Thomas Keller Coming to Coral Casino

Thomas Keller, who just may be the most renowned American chef alive, is bringing his cuisine to the Coral Casino in Montecito, with plans to re-open the historically private seaside Montecito club by this fall.

The founder of The French Laundry in the Napa Valley as well as Per Se in New York City and The Surf Club in Florida — which together account for seven Michelin stars — Keller will apply his formula to the Coral Casino’s four food and drink concepts, including Tydes, which will be opened to the general public for the first time ever.

“I’m excited to be part of the Coral Casino story,” said Keller in a press release, which explained that the “newly envisioned” menu will be “Continental” and seasonally inspired. ”We look forward to introducing our cuisine to the community and making great memories for them.”

The property is owned by Beanie Baby mogul Ty Warner. “We are honored to have Chef Keller as a part of this new chapter in the Coral Casino’s storied legacy,” said Warner in his press release. “It’s the final piece that will cement the Coral Casino as the most unique and coveted private beach club in the nation.”

Warner also owns the exclusive San Ysidro Ranch up the hill, the nearby Montecito Club, and the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort across the street. The latter property, which has been closed since the pandemic, was recently the subject of much controversy, both over labor issues and taxes. More than 450 employees sued Warner in 2022 while he grappled with the county over property tax assessments at the same time.

The Coral Casino’s proposed rule changes caused a bit of community angst as well, as five members objected to the restaurant being open to the public. But a deal was struck, and the county approved the changes earlier this month, which also make the pool and facilities completely private again, rather than allowing access to guests of the Biltmore resort.

“A restaurant of this setting, standard, and cuisine deserves buzz, energy, and a vibrant ambiance,” explained Warner of opening up the Tydes to the public. “We are glad that members, visitors, and the local community will be able to experience this unequaled dining concept.”