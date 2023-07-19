County Planning Commission Temporarily Changes Meeting Locations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission will be changing

meeting locations for several upcoming meetings to allow for planned upgrades to the Santa

Barbara Planning Commission Hearing Room.

Meetings in late July, August, September, and October will be in the Santa Maria Hearing Room,

located in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria.

Planning Commission meetings are now scheduled to take place in Santa Maria on the following

days: July 26, August 2, August 9, August 30, September 6, September 13, September 27,

October 4, October 11, and October 25.

The upgrades to the Santa Barbara Planning Commission Hearing Room are part of a series of

scheduled improvements to better provide County constituents with access to the meetings. Both

the Planning Commission Hearing Room and Board of Supervisors Hearing Room are closed from

late July through October for the audio and visual upgrades to take place. Community members

are encouraged to check schedules for other organizations’ meetings that regularly take place in

the Santa Barbara Hearing Room, located on the fourth floor at 105 East Anapamu Street, Santa

Barbara and the Santa Barbara Planning Commission Hearing Room, located on the first floor at

123 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara to see where their alternate location will be during the

closure.

Both hearing rooms will not be available for remote testimony during the closure. Instead,

community members are encouraged to participate in person at the Santa Maria Hearing Room,

located at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria, or virtually by registering for the meeting in

advance by visiting https://www.countyofsb.org/1625/County-Planning-Commission

Residents may also continue to watch the live stream of the Planning Commission meetings in the

following ways:

Online at: https://www.countyofsb.org/1333/CSBTV-Livestream; and

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20 (Closed Captioning Available on

YouTube)

Please contact Planning Commission Recording Secretary David Villalobos at (805) 568-2058 for

general questions related to these changes and assistance with the following: