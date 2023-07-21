Foresters’ Pitchers Sean Youngerman and Hunter Watkins Combine for No-Hitter Against Arroyo Seco

The Duo Combined for the Fifth No-Hitter in Foresters History

Starting pitcher Sean Youngerman of Westmont and relief pitcher Hunter Watkins of Grand Canyon University combined for a no-hitter in the Foresters’ 4-0 victory over the Arroyo Seco Saints on Thursday night.

It is the fifth no-hitter in the history of the Santa Barbara Foresters organization and the first since the NBC World Series in 2020, when three Foresters pitchers combined to accomplish the feat.

Youngerman pitched the first six innings, striking out four while surrendering three walks. Watkins came on in relief in the top of the seventh inning and pitched three perfect innings with five strikeouts.

The Foresters scored their four runs on a two-run homer by Jalin Flores in the bottom of the third and a two-run homer by Daniel Patterson in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Santa Barbara (23-8 overall, 19-8 CCL) will take on the second-place OC Riptide today beginning at 6 p.m.