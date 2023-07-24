SDRI Welcomes Dr. Andrew Koutnik to Spearhead Diabetes Research and Nutrition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara, CA – (July 19, 2023) Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI), a global organization dedicated to advancing diabetes research and improving the lives of individuals affected by diabetes, is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Koutnik, PhD, as a Research Scientist. Dr. Koutnik brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in metabolic therapies for health, disease, and performance outcomes in the field of diabetes to SDRI. Dr. Koutnik is also a patient advocate who lives with type 1 diabetes.

Leveraging his expertise in nutrition and metabolism, Dr. Koutnik is well-positioned to drive substantial advancements in type 1 diabetes. Having earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, Dr. Koutnik’s work has consistently demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of individuals affected by metabolic disorders.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Andrew Koutnik to our research team,” said Dr. Samuel Klein, SDRI’s Chief Scientific Officer. “His unique expertise in nutrition and metabolism and his specific interest in diabetes will make an important contribution to our efforts to find innovative solutions to improve metabolic function and health in people with all forms of diabetes. Dr. Koutnik’s research program will focus on understanding why diabetes has adverse effects in multiple organ systems and how these complications can be prevented or ameliorated by nutritional therapy.”

Dr. Koutnik has published numerous peer-reviewed articles in renowned medical journals and has been invited to present his research both nationally and internationally. Dr. Koutnik has recently been involved in multiple funded efforts looking at the effect of carbohydrates on diabetes control and beta cell function in children with newly diagnosed diabetes and strategies to augment ketosis for enhanced readiness and disease reversal. His commitment to diabetes research has garnered him recognition from both the academic and medical communities.

“I am a patient first, and joining SDRI fulfills a life dream and personal commitment to improving the lives of people living with all forms of diabetes,” said Dr. Koutnik. “Diabetes is a complex condition that demands innovative research and collaborative efforts. I am eager to work with the exceptional researchers and medical professionals at SDRI who have shown a commitment to advancing our knowledge of the disease which has consistently translated to patients.”

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) has been on the cutting edge of diabetes research, education, and clinical care since our founding in 1944 by Dr. William Sansum, the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes. With an established world class reputation for innovation in the field of type 1 diabetes, including the Artificial Pancreas system and diabetes in pregnancy, SDRI is broadening its area of expertise to address a range of issues in type 2 diabetes in an effort to address this growing epidemic. Learn more at www.sansum.org.