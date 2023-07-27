Lompoc Aquatic Center To Offer August Swim-Instructor Training

LOMPOC, CA, July 26, 2023 – Lompoc Parks and Recreation is holding swim instructor training in August

at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. The purpose of the training is to equip instructor candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program. The deadline to register for this next training session is Wednesday, Aug. 2.



Training will be presented in a classroom-learning format. Participants will be given an overview of the

Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program, skills practice on stroke techniques, and will be given

practice-teaching assignments. These practice-teaching assignments will give participants experience in

teaching program materials, including making presentations, doing demonstrations, organization, class

management, and evaluating participant progression. Participants will also have the opportunity to

shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.



Participants should note that this course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the

Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally-recognized certification will be given on training completion, and

the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will

have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.



Training Prerequisites:

Candidates must be at least 16 years of age, and must have the ability to demonstrate proficiently the

following strokes: front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke), and breaststroke.

Candidates must also be able to demonstrate floating on the back and treading water for 1 minute.

Training Dates and Times:

Friday, August 4 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and

Monday, August 7 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Training Fee: $20*