Lompoc Aquatic Center To Offer August Swim-Instructor Training
LOMPOC, CA, July 26, 2023 – Lompoc Parks and Recreation is holding swim instructor training in August
at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. The purpose of the training is to equip instructor candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program. The deadline to register for this next training session is Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Training will be presented in a classroom-learning format. Participants will be given an overview of the
Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program, skills practice on stroke techniques, and will be given
practice-teaching assignments. These practice-teaching assignments will give participants experience in
teaching program materials, including making presentations, doing demonstrations, organization, class
management, and evaluating participant progression. Participants will also have the opportunity to
shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that this course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the
Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally-recognized certification will be given on training completion, and
the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will
have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Training Prerequisites:
Candidates must be at least 16 years of age, and must have the ability to demonstrate proficiently the
following strokes: front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke), and breaststroke.
Candidates must also be able to demonstrate floating on the back and treading water for 1 minute.
Training Dates and Times:
Friday, August 4 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 5 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and
Monday, August 7 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Training Fee: $20*
- The instructor course fee will be refunded for Lompoc Valley residents/participants who apply to
become an instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and are hired within 30 days of successfully
completing the instructor course.
Course Registration: Registrations are taken by phone (805-875-8100), or online (https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation). A valid email address is required when registering for this course. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 2.