Summer Serenade at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Summer Serenade Series at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | Credit: Courtesy

The delightful Summer Serenade Series of outdoor concerts at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden concludes on August 11 with a musical showcase curated by Galavant.

Confirmed artists at this special event are Jems, Miranda Mallard, and Jerome Porter for an all-ages program in a variety of contemporary music styles. I had the pleasure of attending the first of the Friday night concerts last month, which featured composers Cody Westheimer and Julia Newmann, along with members of the Santa Barbara Symphony and poet David Starkey. The garden is an incredible spot to enjoy music surrounded by nature.

The serenade series is held at the Botanic Garden’s Pritzlaff Conservation Center, with seating outside on the Island View lawn, which has stunning panoramic views of Santa Barbara, the Pacific Ocean, and the Channel Islands. The shows are informal; bring blankets and picnics and kick back and enjoy an intimate acoustic concert.

Leashed dogs are also — and always — allowed at the Garden.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden (1212 Mission Canyon Rd.). Tickets for each show are available online at $25 for adults, and $10 for youth (3-12 years old). To purchase tickets, visit sbbotanicgarden.org/calendar.