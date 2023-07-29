The Santa Barbara Flamenco Arts Festival Returns

Devoted to flamenco music and dance, the Flamenco Arts Festival (FAF) is taking place at the historic Lobero Theatre on August 4 at 7:30 p.m. to showcase world-class flamenco artists from Spain and the U.S., featuring Alfonso Losa from Madrid in the award-winning production of Flamenco: Espacio Creativo. Losa will be accompanied by dancer and guest artist Concha Jareño, along with other artists.

Alfonso Losa | Credit: Beatrix Mexi Molnar

Losa, a current representative of the Madrid school of flamenco, is one of the many talented dancers, choreographers, and directors that will be at the FAF this year, proving a necessary bridge between the masters and the new generations.

“The seed of Flamenco: Espacio Creativo is simply my love for dance in its broadest and most respectful concept,” said Losa about his production. “This is the one major reason that led me to introspection, to rework my language, to rediscover and surprise myself.”

The nonprofit based in Santa Barbara was founded by Vibiana Pizano and her father, Alberto Pizano, in 1999.

Vibiana was struck by the beauty and the power of the performances during her month-long attendance of the flamenco festival La Bienal de Flamenco de Sevilla, and knew she had to bring that experience to Santa Barbara.

“It was then, sitting in the audience, that I knew Santa Barbara was ready for a flamenco festival,” said Vibiana. “With only one other flamenco festival in the U.S. at the time, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to introduce this art form at a different level to our community.”

Vibiana returned to Santa Barbara with the vision of bringing this experience to the community, and discussed the idea with her father, who was a prominent member of the community. Both saw great potential to create an event that would showcase flamenco and the best of Santa Barbara’s culture, traditions, and history. The FAF held its first festival in 2000, and has been dedicated to promoting flamenco along with offering educational opportunities for those interested in understanding and learning about the art form and celebrating cultural diversity in the arts.

Flamenco Arts Festival Founder Vibiana, with her children Pablo and Jacqui Pizano | Credit: Courtesy

Vibiana’s favorite aspect is introducing the community to these international stars who perform all over the world at some of the most prestigious theaters and festivals.

“I find it particularly fulfilling to witness the audience’s amazement and surprise at the exceptional artistry and talent displayed by these artists,” said Vibiana. “We are humbled by the many testimonials we receive after every festival, which remind us of the positive impact that this event has on our community and to those who come from around the nation and abroad.”

After the passing of her father in 2015, many of the ideas that Vibiana had for the FAF had to be put on hold. Now, she is working on some of them and hopes to continue collaborating and partnering with the community to make the FAF a truly unforgettable experience and community treasure. Vibiana said she is excited and grateful for the support that she has received from the community over the last 24 years.

For more information about the gala performance, pre-party and separately ticketed after party, see lobero.org or flamencoarts.org.