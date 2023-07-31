American Indian Health & Services Celebrates  National Health Center Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

American Indian Health & Services (AIH&S) will be celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW) with other community clinics across the country.

Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to over 30 million people and are the first to respond with wrap around care during disasters and health emergencies. Community Health Centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year reducing the rate of chronic diseases and stimulating local economies.

For nearly 30 years, American Indian Health & Services has been serving the Central-Coast’s healthcare needs. At AIH&S we provide medical, dental, optometric, behavioral health, and community cultural services to American Indians, Alaska Natives, and members of the community. We play a critical role in our communities health care network and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health and well-being outcomes for the most vulnerable individuals and families.

American Indian Health & Services understands these needs and focuses on providing the care, education and resources enabling clients to sustain a lifetime of health and wellness.

American Indian Health & Services will start off the celebration of NHCW with a sequence of events:

Healthcare for the Homeless, Monday, August 7, 2023 – A sock drive will be conducted at all of our clinic locations a week prior to this day and delivered to a local charity supporting the unhoused members of our community. Stop by and donate a new pair of socks in our box today!

Information of the importance of Agricultural Worker Heath Day will be distributed at our clinic locations and social media platforms.

Patient Appreciation Day, Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – AIH&S All Staff Meeting will host a presentation on NHCW for a deeper understanding of the quality health care services we provide for our patients that promote the health and well-being of the community. At all clinic locations, there will be complimentary items such as stress balls, lip balm and hygiene supplies given to our patients to express our appreciation.

American Indian Health & Services (AIH&S) is a non-profit healthcare organization providing quality healthcare services since 1994. To learn more about our services, please visit our website at www.aihscorp.org

To learn more about National Health Center Week, please visit: www.healthcenterweek.org