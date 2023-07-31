Los Padres National Forest Raises Fire Restrictions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SOLVANG, Calif.— In response to the increasing potential for a wildland fire start, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the Forest effective August 1. These restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials, and internal combustion engines, and will remain in effect until January 31, 2024.

Effective August 1, the following restrictions will be in effect:

No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated Campfire Use Sites (list attached), even with a valid California Campfire Permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free-of- charge at any Forest Service office or by visiting the Ready For Wildfire website. Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stove during use.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly, and has an approved spark arrester.

Fireworks – even the “safe and sane” variety – are not permitted at any time or in any location within the Forest.

Recreational target shooting is prohibited within Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club that operate under special use permits.

For a list of Developed Recreation Sites and Campfire Use Sites in Los Padres National Forest, or further information regarding Fire-Safe Camping, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home or contact the U.S. Forest Service district office nearest you.

Campfire Use Sites-

Monterey Ranger District

Arroyo Seco Campground / Group Camp Arroyo Seco Day Use Area

Bottchers Gap Campground

China Camp

Escondido Campground

Kirk Creek Campground

Nacimiento Campground

Mill Creek Day Use Area

Plaskett Creek Campground / Group Camp Ponderosa Campground

Sand Dollar Day Use Area

Santa Lucia Memorial Park Campground White Oaks Camp

Santa Lucia Ranger District

American Canyon Campground Baja Campground

Bates Canyon Campground Brookshire Campground

Buck Spring Campground Cerro Alto Campground Colson Campground Cumbre Day Use Area Davy Brown Campground Figueroa Campground Friis Campground

Hi Mountain Campground Horseshoe Spring Campground La Panza Campground Miranda Pine Campground Navajo Flat Campground

Nira Campground

Pino Alto Day Use Area

Santa Barbara Ranger District

Falls Day Use Area

First Crossing Day Use Area Fremont Campground

Live Oak Day Use Area

Los Prietos Campground

Lower Oso Day Use Area Middle Santa Ynez Campground Mono Campground

P-Bar Flat Campground Paradise Campground

Red Rock Day Use Area

Rock Camp

Sage Hill Campground

Upper Oso Campground

White Rock Day Use Area

Ojai Ranger District

Holiday Group Campground Middle Lion Campground Pine Mountain Campground Reyes Peak Campground Rose Valley Campground Wheeler Gorge Campground

Mount Pinos Ranger District

Aliso Park Campground Ballinger Campground Caballo Campground

Campo Alto Campground Chuchupate Campground Chula Vista Campground Dome Springs Campground Dutchman Campground Halfmoon Campground Kings Camp Campground Marian Campground

McGill Campground

McGill Group Campground Mt. Pinos Campground

Pine Springs Campground Rancho Nuevo Campground Reyes Creek Campground Thorn Meadows Campground Toad Springs Campground Valle Vista Campground