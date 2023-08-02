Thanks to the Poodle for the illuminating column on July 12 regarding the housing “crisis.” I would contend, however, that the “fall guys” should actually be referred to as perpetrators. The term “fall guy” is usually used to turn the spotlight on an individual to take all of the blame, even though others have much deeper hands into the issue. The five Fall Guys identified by the Poodle are fully responsible.

I would also add that Senator Scott Weiner, as described in the column, is Perpetrator # 1. His donations by developers have driven the state into a quagmire mandate to build market-rate housing while also requiring local government to develop low- and very low-income housing. This housing is very much needed, but developers don’t want to do it. This is essentially an unfunded state mandate.

Further, building market-rate housing only increases the demand for additional low-income housing that can only exacerbate the problem. Local government needs subsidies and partners to build and manage low-income and very low-income public housing that fits into their jurisdiction.