Fiesta Fun Since 1938

Lorraine Villegas (pictured front and center) | Credit: Courtesy

We are just under the century mark for Fiesta this year! There are so many things to do and see, including visiting the Santa Barbara Historical Museum to see Project Fiesta! 99 Years!

The exhibit uses pictures to highlight the Fiesta celebration of years past and to showcase the traditions of one of our city’s most cherished festivals. This past week, a friend of the Independent visited the exhibit and was thoroughly impressed. Much to their surprise and amazement, their mother, Lorraine Villegas, was pictured in the exhibit!

Lorraine, who is a 6th generation Santa Barbaran with Chumash and Spanish roots, is seen in two pictures at the exhibit: the first as a four-year-old in the photo “El Desfile de los Niños, c, 1957”, and again as a six-year-old in the same parade! The family was delighted to see a familiar face among the crowds.