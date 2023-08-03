Ladies Hat Day at Polo

On July 23, the S.B. Polo & Racquet Club hosted a splendid Ladies Hat Day, an annual tradition, in conjunction with the final of the 20-Goal Lucchese Bootmaker Robert Skene Memorial Trophy.

The grandstands, hospitality tents, and cabanas brimmed with creative and glamorous hats, which made for a colorful scene during the pre-game socializing, the halftime stomping of the divots, and the after-party on the field.

The Most Colorful and Original Hat honor went to Jenna Jobst Reichental, the Most Creative Hat to Loraine Mullen-Kress, and the Largest Hat to Alexandra Jones. Brothers Jack and Kingston Peterson, ages 5 and 9, won the Best Kids’ Hat Division.

Montecito Journal columnist Richard Mineards played judge for the 16th year in a row. In a pre-game interview, Mineards shared that he was hoping for a “mélange of magnificent millinery to choose from.” It’s nice when women get creative and design their hats, Mineards related, and he appreciates color and adornment in the design. Those who opt for the creative route save money too, he noted, as designer hats can cost $2,000 or $3,000.

All winners received Club caps and tickets, and the adult winners got Folded Hills wine too.

Those more interested in watching polo than admiring headgear enjoyed a riveting competition between undefeated finalists Bensoleimani.com and Antelope, with both teams scoring a goal within the first minute of the match. At halftime, the teams were neck-and-neck with seven goals each, then Keko Magrini’s strong performance secured a final win for Bensoleimani.com, 12-10.

Lucchese Bootmaker hosted a delightful, large hospitality tent, with an open bar, gourmet food, and lounge furniture to comfortably watch the game and socialize, while Farmers & Merchants Bank hosted its own gathering under an adjacent, well-appointed tent.

Polo at the Club is currently in the High Goal Season. According to General Manager David Sigman, “High Goal Season represents the epitome of polo excellence, showcasing the very best of the best, and there is no better place than the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to watch this captivating sport.” The Season culminates in late August and early September with the NetJets Pacific Coast Open (PCO), known as the premier polo event on the West Coast.

If you want tickets to any Sunday match, act quickly, as Sunday matches have been selling out. Matches start at 3 p.m., with gates opening at 11 a.m., Fieldside offering lunch and dinner, and the Club hosting an after-party with music and dancing.

There are more casual Happy Hour matches on Fridays from 3-6 p.m., with free admission and Fieldside offering food and beverages for purchase. Fieldside, launched by Michael and Lisa Amador, is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday.

Play continues after the PCO, with the 8-Goal Series running through October 15.

Polo Club President and Lucchese Bootmaker Chair John Muse, Curtis Skene, Lucchese President Doug Kindy, and Polo Club General Manager David Sigman | Gail Arnold

Herb Rogove, Charlie Franciscus, Kurt Mullen-Kress, Most Creative Hat winner Loraine Mullen-Kress, and Richard Ferrin | Gail Arnold



Jenna Iglesias, Largest Hat winner Alexandra Jones, and Veronique Chevalier | Gail Arnold



Fieldside owners-operators Michael and Lisa Amador

Players compete. | Gail Arnold