Old Mission Reception and Fiesta Pequeña Make for a Magical Evening 

Fiesta Pequeña kicked off Fiesta 2023 with a spectacular show of dance and song on the breathtakingly beautiful stage of the Old Mission Santa Barbara, lit up in all its splendor. Prior to the show, Old Mission SB hosted a lovely reception in its idyllic Sacred Garden for 175 VIPs and supporters of the Mission and of Old Spanish Days of SB, the nonprofit that puts on Fiesta. The highlight of that event, hands down, was Father Larry Gosselin OFM joyfully singing “La Bamba” and “Twist and Shout” with the Traveling Hurtados.

On the way to their seats in front of the Old Mission for Fiesta Pequeña, the 750 guests with reserved seating were exuberantly greeted by Los Niños de las Flores, Los Jovencitos, and Las Señoritas. These colorfully attired youth, the ambassadors of Fiesta, formed two long lines between which each guest passed, while the youth collectively chanted “Viva la Fiesta,” and handed out long-stem roses.

As co-emcee with KEYT’s Beth Farnsworth, Fr. Larry welcomed guests, declaring that there is nothing more beautiful than this evening. “Fiesta is about dancing and celebration,” he related, “but it is also about an outpouring of love.” He bid guests to“feel the love that is Fiesta” and join hands with those next to them for the blessing.

El Presidente David Bolton also talked about how Fiesta brings us all together in community, and stressed that it is about the entire community, noting his Four Nations theme this year, honoring the nations that have governed the city: Chumash, Spain, Mexico and the United States. Barbareño Tribal Elder, Ernestine De Soto, his chosen Parade Grand Marshal, followed with an eloquent and thoughtful blessing.

The evening was filled with stunning dance performances – Flamenco, Mexican Folklórico, and early Californian styles — and captivating singers. Highlights included 10 year old Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson’s and 19 year old Jack Harwood’s masterful solo performances, the latter to live music. Zermeño Dance Academy wowed the crowd with Owner/Director Daniela Zermeño leading 12 fellow former Spirits and Junior Spirits, all in solid green dresses, in a dramatic Flamenco number, complete with brilliantly timed castanet clicks. Performances by Garcia Dance Group, Grupo Folklorico de West Los Angeles, and bass Colin Ramsey (in a preview to his performance with Opera SB) enthralled the crowd. The grand finale brought back to the stage many of the groups to the song, quite fittingly, “We are Family.”

Old Mission SB Boardmember Rhonda Henderson, Old Mission SB President Fr. Joe Schwab, and Old Mission SB Executive Director Monica Orozco | Gail Arnold

Old Spanish Days El Presidente David Bolton and El Primer Caballero Gonzalo Sarmiento | Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy the reception. | Gail Arnold

Presenting Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust President and COO George Leis, Laurie Leis, Debbie Valera, and Milt Valera | Gail Arnold

Angelique Davis and 2020 Old Spanish Days El Presidente Erik Davis | Gail Arnold

Guests are greeted by flower girls. | Gail Arnold

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson | Fritz Olenberger

Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood | Fritz Olenberger

Zermeno Dance Academy | Fritz Olenberger