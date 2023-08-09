Another District Administrator Bids Adieu to Santa Barbara Unified

Stanley Munro | Credit: Roy Dressel

In the midst of hanging up the help-wanted sign to fill the vacant position left by former Santa Barbara High School principal Elise Simmons’s resignation, another district administrator bid adieu to Santa Barbara Unified.

Stanley Munro, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, resigned after serving in the role since May 2022. His last day was July 31. In his wake, the district is consolidating his role. Instead of looking for a new hire to take Munro’s position, Denise Alvarado will move into the role of executive director of elementary education.

Meanwhile, at S.B. High, Fred Razo will serve as interim principal for a daily rate of $739 until a permanent replacement for Simmons is found.