Soar Through

Santa Barbara’s

11 Last Days of Summer

Squeeze In Some Last-Minute Memories

Before School Begins with These

11 Activities and 11 Events

By Indy Staff | August 10, 2023

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom, Courtesy, Michelle Lauren

Summertime seems to fly by in Santa Barbara. Whether you’re a beach rat, bike enthusiast, summertime snacker, or you just like a quick and fun day-trip out of town, there is always something to fill that extra free time during the summer months.

This year, there was even more to do in the city, as events like Summer Solstice, Fourth of July, and Old Spanish Days returned to their pre-pandemic glory. But with so much to do in so little time, we now find ourselves in the last days of summer. Yes, it’s true, Santa Barbara schools are preparing to get the fall semester started on August 21, but that means that there’s still 11 days to squeeze in some last-minute summer memories, and the Indy is here to help you make sure you get the best out of this final stretch of summer freedom.

While it’s impossible to compile a list of everything available in Santa Barbara, we’ve put together a few regional favorites — along with some others that you may not have tried yet — to make sure you get the best out of your summer. —Ryan P. Cruz

Ride the Biggest Zipline in California @ Highline Adventures

Enjoy Beachside Bites and Drinks @ Haskell’s Food Truck

Flutter over to Butterflies Alive! @ S.B. Museum of Natural History

Pick Berries @ U-Pick Blueberry Farm

Watch Wet Wednesday, Ride Lil’ Toot, and Drop Anchor at Anchor Rose’s Happy Hour @ S.B. Harbor

Ice-Skate Away the Summer @ Ice in Paradise

Go Disc Golfing @ One of the County’s Many Courses

Be Fancy for Free @ S.B. Polo & Racquet Club

Roller-Skate on a Sunday Afternoon @ S.B. City College

Saddle Up @ Circle Bar B

Make a Splash @ Casitas Water Adventure

Ride the Biggest Zipline in California

@ Highline Adventures

The author takes off like a shot on one of Highland Adventures’ three ziplines. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

On the way up to Highline Adventures in Santa Ynez, I must admit my stomach was in knots as I sat in the car and thought about the prospect of being strapped up in a harness and sent flying down the mountains at more than 50 miles per hour. It was the same feeling I had waiting in line to ride my first roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain as a middle-schooler.

But as Indy photographer Ingrid Bostrom and I pulled up to the 1,200-acre adventure park, located just off Highway 246 in Buellton, right next to the famous ostrich and emu ranch, my anxieties started to melt away — not because of the 90-plus-degree heat that day, but because the brand-new park was so impressive. Park manager Jeff Hartman walked us through the “base camp,” explaining how he had transformed the property into a state-of-the-art adventure park and travel destination, complete with a protea flower garden, high-ropes “adventure course,” and the biggest and fastest zipline in California.

His father acquired the property in 2014, and Hartman worked for the past nine years to get the place ready for visitors, so he was ecstatic to announce this summer that the zipline was finally completed and open to the public.

Stringing more than a mile’s worth of cable through the hillsides was no easy task, Hartman told me, but every step of the way was taken with extreme care. This meant that concrete trucks had to navigate narrow dirt roads and lay the giant foundation blocks at the three launches and landings. The thick cables, the same used for gondolas in the Swiss alps, were put in place using a helicopter. Structural engineers were brought in, spending hours painstakingly checking “every inch and every bolt” of the park to ensure that all visitors, including me, would be safe.

We strapped on our harnesses and began the scenic ride up the mountain. For $175, guests can book the zipline tour, which starts with a safety lesson and a ride in the park’s customized Humvee, an old military vehicle retrofitted with eight seats on the back and sporting a custom paint job featuring a mountain lion and the park’s motto: “Save a horse, ride a zipline.”

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The ride up, much like a roller coaster, builds suspense around the experience. The view of the Santa Ynez Valley stretches for miles the higher we get, and a cool mountain breeze offers some much-needed relief from the summer sun. We stopped at the Protea Flower Garden on a hillside near the landing of the first of three ziplines on the property, where blooms of hundreds of red and purple and bright-orange flowers burst from the gritty underbrush.

When we were loaded up into the first zipline, any fears I had were long gone. I couldn’t think about anything except the view. I’ve lived in Santa Barbara all my life, but usually I have to hike a few miles to get a bird’s-eye view like this. The first zipline is the slowest, Hartman said, but when our tour guides let us loose, we took off like a shot. I’m no daredevil, but I do love the feeling of going fast. Riding on the zipline, I forgot all the stresses of everyday life — up there, there’s nothing but clean mountain air, clear blue sky, and the hillsides zipping by below.

By the time we loaded up on the second line, I was asking for more speed. Hartman showed us the “pencil technique,” which had us lying as flat and aerodynamic as possible. The third line, which has already earned the name “screamer” by park staff, stretches 2,600 feet and maxes out at more than 55 miles per hour. When I hit the bottom, I just wanted to go again.

Highline Adventures is officially open for zipline tours now, and though the ropes course has not officially been opened, Hartman is hoping to have it ready for the public in the very near future. —Ryan P. Cruz

700 E. Hwy. 246, Buellton; $175; weight limit 75-275 lbs.; (805) 556-4049; highlineadventures.com

Enjoy Beachside Bites and Drinks

@ Haskell’s Food Truck

Credit: Callie Fausey

If you want a nice, cold drink and a bite to eat while enjoying the sand beneath your feet and the sound of the ocean, you’ve got to go here:

Literally any public beach in Santa Barbara.

Just kidding (sort of). But, for those who want a somewhat-hidden, quiet spot with casual dining, Haskell’s in Goleta is the place to go.

On Hollister Avenue, go past the Sandpiper Golf Club, toward the Bacara resort. Park your car in the small parking lot adjacent to the tennis courts. Follow the path between the courts to Haskell’s Beach.

At the fork in the path, you’ll see a sign that says “FOOD TRUCK” with a big arrow. Follow the direction of the arrow, and your stomach, to the picnic tables with bright-green umbrellas surrounding the Bacara’s ocean-blue food truck.

Awaiting beachgoers is a collection of canned cocktails, wine, beer, and classic, Bacara-quality dishes such as shrimp tacos, burgers, salad, and chicken tenders. Grab a glass of iced lemonade (or something more alcoholic) and a snack for under $20, and enjoy it at a shaded table or bring it down to the beach.

The truck will only be around until September 3. But until their summer ends, they’ll be open every day from 2 to 7 p.m. —Callie Fausey

8301 Hollister Ave.; $12+

[Click to enlarge] Credit: Callie Fausey

Flutter over to Butterflies Alive!

@ S.B. Museum of Natural History

Discover green malachites and other Costa Rican butterfly species in the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion. | Credit: Baron Spafford

The summer season brings vacationers of all kinds to Santa Barbara, but none are more graceful, colorful, or many-winged as the fluttering butterflies at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s popular annual exhibit Butterflies Alive! Along with the halls of fossils and groves of oak trees, guests of the museum may enter the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion, a bountiful grove of color where more than a thousand Costa Rican butterflies dance among colorful flora and blue skies. Don’t be surprised if a brilliant green malachite lands right on your shoulder, as Butterflies Alive! offers an up-close-and-personal meeting with nature that is thrilling, instructive, and magical.

Butterflies Alive!, which runs until September 4, hosts more than two dozen species of

tropical butterflies, many of which can only be seen at a select few butterfly preserves in America. “You won’t see a blue morpho anywhere else but here,” says Jimmy Friery, the museum’s butterfly coordinator. Guided by volunteers who offer information about the insects, guests of any age are sure to learn and delight in the undeniable joy that nature offers.

For more information on Butterflies Alive!, including a longer interview with Friery, see Independent.com. —Josh Kazali

2559 Puesta del Sol; free-$19; (805) 682-4711; sbnature.org

Credit: Baron Spafford

Pick Berries

@ U-Pick Blueberry Farm

Mason and Madeline Kettmann spent a sunny afternoon recently picking raspberries right off of Highway 101. | Credit: Matt Kettmann

Blueberries don’t tend to make it to the waning days of summer, even in late seasons like this year. Good thing that Santa Barbara Blueberries isn’t just a one-crop pony: raspberry season is in full swing right now with blackberries starting any moment.

The u-pick farm close to Nojoqui Falls just north of the Gaviota Pass is a hands-on hoot for all ages, offering amateur pluckers the chance to wander the rows, finger their favorite fruits, and toss the ripe ones into pails. The property is run by Ed and Shay Seaman, whose parents, Rolland and Venetia Jacks (former owners of Hotel Santa Barbara), bought the 955-acre property in 2002 and planted the berries.

The Seamans took charge a few years later, and now the property, known as Restoration Oaks Ranch, is home to two vacation rentals, small events, and nature tours — tarantulas in the fall, toads in the spring. They also founded the Wild Farmlands Foundation in 2014 to educate small farmers and the public about sustainable ag initiatives.

Yes, it’s okay to chomp a couple berries while harvesting, but save some for the rest of us, and make sure to pay the very fair per-pound fees on your way out. The farmstand also sells ranch-raised ground beef (and occasionally other cuts, like heart), honey sticks, sun hats, ice cream, and much more. Seeking a more adult option as well? Folded Hills Winery is a one-minute drive away. Just mind those tricky turns across Highway 101! —Matt Kettmann

1980 U.S. Hwy. 101, Gaviota; $10.40/lb; (805) 686-5718; santabarbarablueberries.com

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Watch Wet Wednesday, Ride Lil’ Toot, and Drop Anchor at Anchor Rose’s Happy Hour

@ S.B. Harbor

Credit: Courtesy

It may be the second-oldest yacht club on the Pacific Coast, but the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s Wet Wednesday sailing races are a great place to take the young’ns.

About 60 sailboats set out with white and silver masts and then unfurl their spinnakers to create a rainbow of colors for the return to the finish line every Wednesday, from March through October. Watch from the Breakwater wall or other vantage points; it’s a friendly, come-one, come-all gathering. The boats start lining up about 4:45 p.m.

Also fun is Lil’ Toot, which takes you on a narrated water taxi ride between the Santa Barbara Harbor and Stearns Wharf. With bubbles rising from the smokestack and a smile on the bow, kids are sure to enjoy this ride as the captain and crew share interesting factoids about the history of the harbor and yachts owned by famous people. And if you’re really lucky, they might even let you toot the horn!

After all of that waterfront fun, Anchor Rose is a great place to set down your family’s anchor, for surely you’ve worked up a thirst. Both the rooftop deck and outdoor patio have great harbor views, and they offer happy hour daily from 3-6 p.m. —Leslie Dinaberg

sbyc.org; celebrationsantabarbara.com/lil-toot-water-taxi; theanchorrose.com

Credit: Courtesy

Ice-Skate Away the Summer

@ Ice in Paradise

Credit: Courtesy

The first time I went to Goleta’s Ice in Paradise in early spring, a worker told me he’d “never seen someone fall more times during the free skate” than me. Returning this summer, I was determined to outperform my previous outing (or at least not walk away needing a massage). To my surprise, I was able to not only stay on my skates but also move faster and break a decent sweat. While my hockey-playing friend skated circles around me and young kids mimicked my awkward, wide-legged, arms-spread stance, I was laughing and smiling the whole time.

If you and your family are looking to beat the summer heat, Ice in Paradise is the perfect place for kids and adults of all ages to learn to skate or bring a big group for an outing. Open skating sessions for all ages and abilities are available 1:30-4:30 p.m. every day, with additional morning sessions on weekdays and evening sessions on the weekend.

Admission starts at $10, and skates are available to rent for a reasonable $5 fee (which is waived on Tuesday College Night and Friday Teen Night with student ID). For younger kids and others still unsteady on their skates, walker-like “skate helpers” are also available to rent.

If you’re new to skating or want to build on your skills in a more structured setting than an open skate, there are also affordable group classes for all ages and skill levels, as well as specialty skating lessons for more advanced skaters.

When you’re all skated out, stop by the Rinkside Café, which, according to their website, “offers a cozy indoor space with an atmosphere that acts as a place for friends, skaters, and families to share a meal together.” —Jack Magargee

6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta; public session: $10-$15, skate rental: $5, skate helper: $10;

(805) 879-1550; iceinparadise.org

Go Disc Golfing

@ One of the County’s Many Courses

Evergreen Disc Golf Course in Goleta is one of several free-to-play courses in the county. | Credit: Callie Fausey

Disc golf is ingrained in Santa Barbara’s history, going back to the 1960s when local teenagers were throwing frisbees through Alameda Park, using gazebos, trees, and lampposts as part of their makeshift course.

Since then, disc golf courses have popped up all over the area, including at Evergreen Park, Elings, and Isla Vista. There are also two courses in Cachuma Lake, which are a bit more like the “real deal.”

It’s a lot like how it sounds. It’s golf, but with discs that you throw. However, since disc golf is most often played in public parks, rather than on carefully manicured golf courses, it does require a bit more agility and a willingness to do some walking.

Once you have your discs — you can buy them online or in local sporting goods stores for cheap — it’s usually free to play (Cachuma has a $10 entrance fee).

This Indy reporter is no expert, but my friends play weekly. They also are no experts, but they know more than I do. Here are some of their tips for beginners:

1) Download UDisc, a free app that has maps to help you find your way between holes (they’re more like baskets).

2) Go with a friend who already knows how to play, if you can. They can walk you through the course and give you tips! I suck at throwing, but thanks to my friends’ suggestions, I suck at throwing less.

3) Practice. There’s usually at least one practice spot in the area.

4) “Disc golf is 10 percent discing, and 90 percent looking for your discs,” joked my friend and disc golf extraordinaire, Owen Dawson. Consider buying a few (long-range drivers, mid-range, putters).

Remember to do your part to keep the courses and the parks clean, and don’t forget to “charge” your discs! —Callie Fausey

See UDisc’s guide to Disc Golf in Santa Barbara at udisc.com/places/santa-barbara-ca and the county’s rules for Cachuma at countyofsb.org/2875/Disc-Golf; free-$10

Credit: Callie Fausey

Be Fancy for Free

@ S.B. Polo & Racquet Club

Credit: Michelle Lauren

You don’t need to be rich, famous, or even gainfully employed to enjoy an afternoon amid the rich, famous, and may-never-need-employment-again crowds who gather every weekend at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club just south of Summerland.

Though known as the sport of kings — and often played by those with more money than most royals — polo is actually free to watch on Friday afternoons, when The Fieldside hosts a happy hour that starts at 3 p.m. The restaurant, which overlooks the main pitch, is open to the public Wednesday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m., and there’s quite often horse activity happening throughout the week, per the schedule published weekly online.

The main Sunday games cost $30 for seats, although that price can go up quickly if you’d like to reserve a cabana. Keep in mind that they do sell out, and with the season’s popular Netjets Pacific Coast Open happening August 12–28, it’s wise to get those seats today. —Matt Kettmann

3375 Foothill Rd., Carpinteria; free-$30+; (805) 684-6683; sbpolo.com

Credit: Michelle Lauren

Roller-Skate on a Sunday Afternoon

@ S.B. City College

Credit: John Herzog

What has 24 wheels and goes ’round and ’round for hours on end? Three women roller-skating at Santa Barbara City College, chatting and catching up with one another.

That was the scene on a recent Sunday afternoon at the impromptu skating rink that sprang up in the parking lot across from La Playa Stadium during the pandemic. Terrance Brown said he discovered the space after his mother persuaded him that skating was fun. Brown was telling her how very low he felt with the world shut down and everyone having to stay six feet apart.

“You should try roller-skating,” his mother told her son in early 2020. “Me and all my girlfriends used to go to the rink, wearing our short shorts. It was to get the guys to check us out,” she said, and Brown was in. To see him skate, glide, and dance is to see a man transformed from a “big giraffe,” his description of his early excursions.

Brown, who started S.B. Rollers skate club, was soon joined by his friends, a crowd from Xanadu Skate Boutique, people taking breaks at tailgate parties, and music played by anyone with speakers.

“Roller-skating changed my life,” said Val Selvaggio, who opened Xanadu last year. “Roller-skating is so healthy,” she said with fervor, “no matter your age.” —Jean Yamamura

SBCC Lot 3, 800 block of Shoreline Dr.; free; @sbrollers

Saddle Up

@ Circle Bar B

The author and Traveler. | Credit: Kristy Renteria

I’m no cowboy, but when I got a chance to go on a guided ride through the canyons and trails behind Circle Bar B Ranch in Gaviota, I threw on my 10-gallon hat and decided to give it a go.

Circle Bar B Stables has offered quintessential California dude ranch

experience for more than 80 years, with four generations of family ownership welcoming guests to hop on a horse and get an up-close-and-personal view of the region’s rich backcountry.

For $105, you can sign up for a 90-minute ride — plenty of time for a beginner — which takes you on a scenic back trail snaking between shady canyons and past splashing waterfalls to a hilltop vista overlooking the ocean and the Channel Island.

I saddled up onto a big palomino named Traveler, and the horse displayed amazing patience as I learned the basics of holding the reins and using my feet to signal when to go, when to stop, and which way to turn. I never understood just how smart and powerful horses are, and riding atop Traveler gave me another level of respect for these beautiful creatures.

The ride was bumpy, sure, and my legs did have that trademark thigh soreness after the ride, but I’m glad I got the chance to live out my cowboy dreams and get a slice of what it was like before the internet and before social media, when it was just a cowboy and his horse on the trail. —Ryan P. Cruz

1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta; $105; (805) 968-3901; circlebarbstables.com

Make a Splash

@ Casitas Water Adventure

Credit: Joan Friedman

Just a scenic 15-mile drive from Carpinteria, the recently remodeled Casitas Water Adventure park at Lake Casitas offers a great opportunity for an Ojai-adjacent day of water play.

After soaking in the sights of the replenished reservoir on the drive up Highway 150, hang a right on Santa Ana Road and then either hunt for a free parking spot outside the entrance gate or pay to park inside. Arrive early to snag some shaded lounge chairs before wading your way over to the whimsical play structure boasting three large slides (for those 42 inches or taller), a smaller all-ages slide, and two dump buckets, including a prodigious pail at the top that unleashes a deluge every 15 minutes or so.

Then mosey on over to the Lazy River and grab an inner tube for a relaxing ride around the winding waterway, where lifeguards are stationed at every turn. Those with tots in tow can also take advantage of the tucked-away children’s lagoon for some even mellower shallow-water play.

After getting your hand stamped upon exiting the park, you’re welcome to come and go as you please, so stop by the snack bar stationed just outside the entrance or pop over to Ojai to let the kids loose at Libbey Park, browse the open-air offerings at Bart’s Books, or enjoy an al fresco family meal at Boccali’s or Ojai Rotie.

Casitas Water Adventure is open through September 16, and tickets for weekdays ($20) and weekend morning and afternoon sessions ($23) can be purchased online or in person at the Guest Services Office. Children younger than 2 get in free, and an ample number of life jackets are available at no extra charge. —Jackson Friedman

Lake Casitas Recreation Area, 11311 Santa Ana Rd., Ventura; free-$23; casitaswater.org/recreation/casitas-water-adventure