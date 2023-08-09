Special Stories By | Wed Aug 09, 2023 | 9:00pm

11 End-of-Summer Events

Want to get in some more summertime fun before the school bells start ringing? Pair one or more of our staff’s suggested activities with some of these 11 events happening August 10-20. For more events and info, check out The Week in print or our online calendar of events at independent.com/events.

Thursday 8/10

American Mariachi 

8pm. Shows through Aug. 27. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $25+.
pcpa.org

Friday 8/11

Credit: David Bazemore

Free Summer Cinema:
Star Trek

  8:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.
PG-13. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu

Saturday 8/12

Credit: Courtesy

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party 

2:30-4pm. Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Free. Grades K-6. calendar.library.santabarbaraca.gov

Star Party 

8:30-10pm. Palmer Observatory, S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Free. sbnature.org

Sunday 8/13

Explore Ecology Beach Cleanup

  10am-noon. Arroyo Burro Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr.
(meet in front of the blue Watershed Resource Center to sign in). Free.
exploreecology.org

Monday 8/14

Whale Rider

Screening and Post-Film Discussion with Novelist Witi Ihimaera  7pm. Pollock Theater, UCSB. Rated PG-13. Free. carseywolf.ucsb.edu

Tuesday 8/15

Credit: Courtesy

Music at the Ranch: Moneluv x Mony’s Food Truck

5:30-7:30pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free.
goletahistory.org/music-at-the-ranch

Friday 8/18

Juggling with David Cousins 

12:30-1:15pm. Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Grades K-6.
calendar.library.santabarbaraca.gov

Free Summer Cinema: Guardians of the Galaxy 

8:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. PG-13.
artsandlectures.ucsb.edu

Saturday 8/19

Credit: Jay Farbman

Goleta Dam Dinner

  4-7pm.
Lake Los Carneros Dam,
163 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta.
Free (bring your own picnic or buy food and drinks on-site).
cityofgoleta.org

Sunday 8/20

Summer Family Day at the Wildling Museum 

10am-4pm. Wildling Museum, 1511 Mission Dr., Ste. B. Free.
wildlingmuseum.org

