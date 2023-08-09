11 End-of-Summer Events

More Like This

4-7pm. Lake Los Carneros Dam, 163 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta. Free (bring your own picnic or buy food and drinks on-site). cityofgoleta.org

10am-noon. Arroyo Burro Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr. (meet in front of the blue Watershed Resource Center to sign in). Free. exploreecology.org

Want to get in some more summertime fun before the school bells start ringing? Pair one or more of our staff’s suggested activities with some of these 11 events happening August 10-20. For more events and info, check out The Week in print or our online calendar of events at independent.com/events .

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.