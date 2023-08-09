11 End-of-Summer Events
Want to get in some more summertime fun before the school bells start ringing? Pair one or more of our staff’s suggested activities with some of these 11 events happening August 10-20. For more events and info, check out The Week in print or our online calendar of events at independent.com/events.
Thursday 8/10
American Mariachi
8pm. Shows through Aug. 27. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $25+.
pcpa.org
Friday 8/11
Free Summer Cinema:
Star Trek
8:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.
PG-13. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu
Saturday 8/12
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party
2:30-4pm. Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Free. Grades K-6. calendar.library.santabarbaraca.gov
Star Party
8:30-10pm. Palmer Observatory, S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Free. sbnature.org
Sunday 8/13
Explore Ecology Beach Cleanup
10am-noon. Arroyo Burro Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr.
(meet in front of the blue Watershed Resource Center to sign in). Free.
exploreecology.org
Monday 8/14
Whale Rider
Screening and Post-Film Discussion with Novelist Witi Ihimaera 7pm. Pollock Theater, UCSB. Rated PG-13. Free. carseywolf.ucsb.edu
Tuesday 8/15
Music at the Ranch: Moneluv x Mony’s Food Truck
5:30-7:30pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free.
goletahistory.org/music-at-the-ranch
Friday 8/18
Juggling with David Cousins
12:30-1:15pm. Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Grades K-6.
calendar.library.santabarbaraca.gov
Free Summer Cinema: Guardians of the Galaxy
8:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. PG-13.
artsandlectures.ucsb.edu
Saturday 8/19
Goleta Dam Dinner
4-7pm.
Lake Los Carneros Dam,
163 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta.
Free (bring your own picnic or buy food and drinks on-site).
cityofgoleta.org
Sunday 8/20
Summer Family Day at the Wildling Museum
10am-4pm. Wildling Museum, 1511 Mission Dr., Ste. B. Free.
wildlingmuseum.org
