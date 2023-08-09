Where to Go Wine Tasting with Kids in Santa Barbara

Wine tasting is one of Santa Barbara County’s most cherished activities, and for good reason. With more than 275 wineries in the region, and a plethora of world-class wine to be had, it’s no wonder why locals and tourists alike make time to taste wine, and do so often.

But what happens when you plan to enjoy a day of wine tasting and your babysitter flakes, or you have a new baby but don’t want to give up your pre-baby lifestyle? Luckily, there are plenty of wineries and tasting rooms you can venture to with the kiddos, and many that even let your fur babies join, too. So gather the baby wipes and coloring books, because we’re sharing some of the area’s most family-friendly wineries.

Before we jump in, though, let’s pause for a moment to address those of you who may be doubting the concept of wine tasting as a family activity. If that’s you, we get it, but let us just say this: It’s not just about the wine. Sure, you want to take note of how the wine looks, smells, and, of course, how it tastes, but wine tasting is a true sensory journey, so everything from the setting and ambiance to the conversations you have and the people you bond with can play equally significant roles.

Credit: Courtesy

“Visiting a winery can be so much more than tasting wine,” affirms Chad Melville, owner and winemaker of Melville Winery. “At Melville, we invite guests of all ages to take in the beauty of our vineyards, learn about farming, touch the soil, and create memories.”

Echoing this sense of connection to the land is Santa Barbara resident Geneva Ives, who brings her child along not only for convenience reasons. “We want our son to understand the local agriculture and all the work that goes into producing wine,” she explains. “If he chooses to enjoy wine when he gets older, we want him to know it shouldn’t be something mass-produced that you buy without thinking. Wine is the people and the region.”

Indeed, wine tasting transcends the act of savoring what’s in your glass — it’s about fostering a connection to the land and community, and creating shared experiences both with the people who make the wine and with those who savor it together.

Says Santa Barbara mom of two, Ashley Hollister: “We love to bring our children to family-friendly wineries because it’s such a lovely experience to relax with a glass of wine while the children can frolic around, making friends with the other children from neighboring tables, sharing cherished moments of play and connection at the same time as their parents.”

Keith Saarloos, a third-generation member of Saarloos + Sons, believes “wine is a communal experience.” He adds that, to his family, “Kids are part of our community.”

This family-oriented approach resonates with Andrew Murray, owner and winemaker of Andrew Murray Vineyards, who says, “We are a family business and we raised our own children in and around our winery.” Recognizing the importance of family-friendly environments, Murray emphasizes their commitment to catering to families traveling together by ensuring their winery is a welcoming place for both adults and children alike.

It’s evident that many wineries in Santa Barbara offer more than just fine wines — they provide experiences for parents who, like myself, delight in merging their passion for wine with their children’s company. So, when you’re ready to craft your own wine-tasting memories with your family, regardless of age, here are a few inviting places to consider:

Saarloos + Sons

Credit: Courtesy

With a name like Saarloos + Sons, you can imagine that cultivating a spot where families feel welcomed is a priority for the Saarloos clan. At their Los Olivos tasting room, you’ll find a cupcake station for kids, as well as some old pedal tractors in the backyard — perfect for burning off that sugar rush. Not surprisingly, dogs are welcome, too. (saarloosandsons.com)

Melville

Credit: Courtesy

Besides Melville’s range of acclaimed wines, the winery offers a selection of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks for guests of all ages to enjoy — think lemonade, cheese and charcuterie, and even ice cream sandwiches from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery. Stop in for a tasting, play a game of cornhole or life-size Connect 4, then let the kids dive into their winery-themed activity books, complete with a scavenger hunt. Parents of pups will also appreciate the bottle-shaped dog toys available for purchase. (melvillewinery.com)

Vega Vineyard & Farm

Credit: Danielle Laudon

This Buellton winery, restaurant, and farm is a destination the whole family (even the four-legged kind) will like. Here, Mom and Dad can sip on Italian and French varietal wines and picnic while the kids feed farm animals and play lawn games. Be on the lookout for the opening of the Vega General Store, which will offer grab ‘n’ go picnic lunches, snacks, toys, games, and more, along with on-property tractor rides being offered in the near future. (vegavineyardandfarm.com)

Presqu’ile

Credit: Courtesy

Though adults are the only ones who can appreciate the wines of this beautiful Santa Maria Valley winery, the whole family will surely relish its relaxed setting and views. The best part? You don’t have to be 21 to dig into the Mezze Picnic, a delectable spread of seasonal fare highlighting ingredients grown in Presqu’ile’s own organic garden. (presquilewine.com)

Andrew Murray

Credit: Courtesy

At this picturesque Foxen Canyon winery, you’ll find a large lawn ideal for families who want to spread out a bit, as well as activity packs designed specifically for the little ones. Inside these welcome kits are crayons, toys, and even a letter from the Murrays’ own daughter. Furry friends are welcome, too. (andrewmurrayvineyards.com)

Storm Wines

Credit: Courtesy

The indoor-outdoor setting of this relaxed family-owned and -operated tasting room sets the perfect stage for sipping chilled reds and refreshing sauvignon blancs. Luckily, you don’t have to leave the family behind to enjoy it all, as Storm Wines is both kid- and dog-friendly. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see the Storms’ own children on-site. (stormwines.com)

Fess Parker Winery

Credit: Courtesy

Wine is a family affair at this multigenerational family-owned winery, so it’s only natural that families would be welcomed. While Fess Parker doesn’t allow anyone under 21 for the wine experiences, the expansive, picnic-friendly lawn is a great spot to let the kids run around and play. Don’t worry, you can order wine to savor on the lawn. (fessparker.com)

Future Perfect

Credit: Courtesy

Kids of all ages are always welcome at this cheerful Los Olivos tasting room. Parents will appreciate Future Perfect’s easy-drinking wines and inviting setting, while the kiddos will get a kick out of the whimsical space — complete with disco ball on the porch — not to mention the glitter stickers, crayons, and custom rainbow and robot pages they’ll get to color during a visit. (futureperfectwine.com)

Potek

Credit: Courtesy

At Potek, located at The Mill, Mom and Dad can sample a wide range of delightful wines in between bites of smashburger. And for the kids? Fries and milkshakes, of course. With a large, casual patio; regular live music; and a brewery on-site, too, The Mill has become a destination the whole family can enjoy. (municipalwinemakers.com/pages/potek)

Of course, this is just a small sampling of the family-friendly wineries Santa Barbara County has to offer. There are plenty more throughout the region — such as Kunin, Roblar, Zaca Mesa, and Longoria, to name a few — that are ready and willing to help you create lasting memories you and your kiddos can cherish forever.