General Rain Advisory for Countywide Beaches

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – With rainfall occurring yesterday evening through this morning, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Unlike the municipal sewer system, water carried by a storm drain system is not treated. To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

Sports harvesters should also avoid harvesting mussels for human consumption at this time due to increased health risks from naturally occurring biotoxins associated with marine algae growth during the summer months. While stormwater runoff following rain events may temporarily impact shellfish beds, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued an annual warning beginning May 1st to avoid consumption of all species of mussels recreationally harvested along the California coast, including bays, inlets, and harbors. The warning applies only to sport-harvested mussels, not commercially grown mussels or other seafood products marketed by State-certified companies. For more information, please call the California Department of Public Health’s toll-free “Shellfish Information Line” at (800) 553-4133.

The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches. Working to improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution is a multi-faceted task. To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.