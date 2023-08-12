$550K Grant to Fund Expansion of Dual-Enrollment Program in Santa Barbara

Dr. Erika Endrijonas, SBCC superintendent/president | Credit: Courtesy

Dual-enrollment — the program that allows Santa Barbara Unified high school students to attend city college classes for course credits — will be expanding with the help of half a million dollars, the Santa Barbara Unified School District announced on Tuesday. The additional grant funding of $550,000 will be used from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027.

Over those four years, it will pay for stipends for instructors and counselors to collaborate and articulate courses and increase family engagement and outreach, a dual-enrollment data management platform, and professional development for dual-enrollment teachers and counselors.

“Infusing more financial commitment into this partnership is, and always will be, a major goal of ours,” said Dr. Erika Endrijonas, the new superintendent/president at SBCC. “We accept the challenges brought forth by our progressive community, albeit more rigorous academic opportunities or aiding students with needs or interests that require more flexibility.”

Santa Barbara City College and Santa Barbara Unified have been collaborating since 1998, providing more than 40 dual-enrollment courses over the past 25 years on both campuses, across 13 academic and Career Technical Education departments. It allows students to get college credit in subjects like art and history and work toward their high school diploma in a higher-education setting.

Dr. Hilda Maldanado, S.B. Unified superintendent | Credit: Courtesy

Middle College (which allows high school students to complete their diploma at SBCC) will receive $250,000 of the funding, and $100,000 each for the College and Career Access Pathways programs (dual enrollment) at all three high schools: Santa Barbara, San Marcos, and Dos Pueblos.

“We have seen firsthand the impact it [dual enrollment] has on our community,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, SBUSD’s superintendent. “SBCC is an incredible partner and continues to help us challenge the status quo, making sure that we continue to expand educational opportunities that fit the lives of our students. This grant will go a long way to making sure the proper resources are available when our students need them most.”

The news comes alongside the school district’s approval of additional educational services contracts for the 2023-2024 school year. The district’s Board of Education approved the total $282,513 contracts on Tuesday night, which will primarily fund support and interventions for staff and students in grades TK-12, including $90,000 in professional development materials for elementary teachers in reading and spelling.