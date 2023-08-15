Fiesta Rodeo: What Happened?

My family has been attending the Fiesta rodeo for decades. Like many, we missed some during the COVID pandemic. Maybe that is when so much change has happened.

The rodeo used to be an affordable fun event for the whole family. In the old days, you could bring your own snacks to keep the kids satisfied and save yourself some money. You could go into the event early to let the kids watch the crew prepare the arena.

Those days are long gone. I didn’t think the cost of the tickets was too unreasonable — $20-$30. However, everything else was a shocker! Parking was $20, wow! I had hoped to bring in some unopened bottles of water for the kids, but no, not allowed. No snacks for the kids, not even water. Instead, the only option was to pay $4.50 for a small bottle of water, or $9.50 for a large one. Of course, food was no deal either; $20 for a sandwich.

It is sad that most family recreation options that used to be in town are now gone — miniature golf on Calle Real, roller-skating on Gutierrez, etc. The options that do come around have become so expensive and restrictive that it leaves many unable to attend. Granted, the rodeo appeared to be mostly sold out, but what clientele, and at what cost.

Being a multi-generational local, I felt that I needed to speak up, even though it will likely not have any effect on things. Unfortunately, these days, everything is about how much profit you can make, not the people you serve.