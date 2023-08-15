Unlocking the Secrets to Healthy Aging: Free Event in Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara, CA, August 15, 2023— Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County is hosting an insightful and engaging event dedicated to fostering healthy aging in the community. The Gift of Healthy Aging event takes place on September 14, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Main Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

Gift of Healthy Aging promises an inspiring morning filled with valuable insights and practical tips for individuals and families seeking to enhance their quality of life as they age. Speakers will present on the following topics aimed at empowering attendees to embrace the journey of aging with vitality and grace.

Encouraging Active Rewarding Lives: Megan Young, LMFT, Senior Services Case Manager at FSA will present the innovative “Program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives,” offering participants a fresh perspective on the skills needed for self-sufficiency and more active lives.

Tips to Gracefully Age in Place: Learn about effective strategies and lifestyle adjustments that can enable you to age comfortably and safely in the comfort of your own home. FSA’s Senior and Caregiver Program Manager DeAnn Rosenberry, LMFT, will provide valuable insights into creating a supportive environment that promotes independence and well-being.

Advance Care Directives: Jeanne West, RN, MHA will help participants understand the importance of planning for your healthcare preferences and decisions in advance. Learn how to create advanced care directives that align with your values and ensure your wishes are respected even if you’re unable to communicate them yourself.

Support for Family Caregivers: Phylene Wiggins, former Santa Barbara Foundation Community Program Director and founder of the Caregiving Initiative will discuss the latest updates and resources available for family caregivers.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to engage with experts, connect with the community, and take proactive steps towards a healthier and more fulfilling aging journey.

For more information and to reserve your spot at this free event, please contact Yvonne Leal at 805-965-1001 ext. 1223 or email yleal@fsacares.org. Seating is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County (FSA) is a nonprofit social service agency that has served the people of Santa Barbara County since 1899. Operating as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center (SMVYFC) in Santa Maria and Little House By The Park (LHP) in Guadalupe, FSA helps the community’s most vulnerable children, families, and seniors meet their basic needs while simultaneously addressing mental health needs. Through this holistic approach, FSA improves the strength and well-being of our community. All services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay. Visit fsacares.org or call (805) 965-1001 for more information.