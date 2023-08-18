New Santa Barbara Corner Market Caters to Diverse Tastes and Needs

A new corner market has just opened in Santa Barbara. The Eddy is a friendly corner store that caters to diverse tastes and needs while bringing a balanced and curated approach to a modern corner store. Located on East De la Guerra Street in the former Beads shop location, the store is not one to miss with pantry staples, household essentials, home goods, locally grown organic produce, and more.

The Eddy is a tight-knit team of three: Alex Suhadolnik and Jen Steinwurtzel, who are the co-owners, and Lea Kirchhoff, who is the manager and buyer. Suhadolnik grew up in Santa Barbara, where her parents owned shops of their own, while Steinwurtzel is from the East Coast and spent most of her life in Washington, D.C., and New York City before moving to Santa Barbara and opening Jake & Jones in the Presidio neighborhood six years ago.

After a decade of being in San Francisco, Suhadolnik moved back to Santa Barbara to find many of the mom-and-pop shops that she grew up with had closed. After a few years of remote work in branding and marketing, she joined the team at Jake & Jones to plant roots and grow a community in Santa Barbara — it was clear that she and Steinwurtzel had shared values.

Both Suhadolnik and Steinwurtzel love the charm and convenience of corner stores and dreamed of creating a similar concept in the Santa Barbara neighborhood. When a space became available on the corner next to their new Jake & Jones menswear store, they jumped at the opportunity to bring their vision of a food-focused hub to life.

Along with having everything from French butter to Flaming Hot Cheetos, The Eddy also has a selection of grab-and-go options from nearby restaurants such as Merci. Beyond existing as a retail shop, The Eddy is a place of convergence, serving as a spot for discovery and conversation, along with being a space that invites you to explore new ways of setting your dinner table.

“We take pride in being a dependable and welcoming stop for friends, neighbors, and those employed in the downtown area,” said Suhadolnik.

The Eddy is continuing to expand their pantry and grab-and-go offerings, and will eventually offer a curated selection of wine and beer. “An overarching goal of ours is to find new ways to connect with the community,” said Suhadolnik. “We will be hosting tastings, pop-ups, workshops, and 1st Thursday events to bring that goal to function.”

The Eddy is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 137 East De la Guerra Street. More information about the store can be found on their website, along with their Instagram.