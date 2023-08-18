Review | Maggie Rogers at the Hollywood Bowl

As the summer sun slowly dipped behind the Santa Monica Mountains, fans of all ages climbed a tree-lined path to the Hollywood Bowl for an evening of female ferocity. It was a perfect balmy night for a show at the iconic natural amphitheater, which featured the tight-as-a-bowstring indie-pop darlings Alvvays for the opening set. Lead vocalist and guitarist Molly Rankin struck a captivating balance between finely tuned grace and spontaneous edge. Propulsive guitar solos and sweet vocals on songs such as “Dreams Tonite” made their performance at the 17,000-plus-seater venue feel as intimate as a tiny club. The band transitioned seamlessly through a range of hits, including the wistful “Archie, Marry Me” and the driving anthem “Belinda Says” off their acclaimed latest album Blue Rev.

Riding that exuberant energy, headliner Maggie Rogers strutted onto the stage with passion, joy, and a consistently strong voice to back it all up. Rogers marveled at how “weird” it felt to be playing the Bowl; however, her performance punctuated with dancing, banter, and a commanding presence made entertaining a crowd of these proportions seem like a natural gig for the songstress.

Highlights included well-loved catchy pop treats such as “Love You for a Long Time” and “Alaska” as well as anthemic new hits such as “Be Cool” and “Want Want” from her most recent album Surrender. Rogers’s ability to connect with her audience shined as fans swayed and shimmied in the night air. As she launched into the classic “Light On,” fans pulled out their phones, not to record a video (well, there was that, too) but to wave it in there, to demonstrate their love for Rogers and their synergy with the song. As I hopped off my seat, grooving with friends in the aisle and singing along, I had to marvel at the collective brightness that nights like these inspire.