Identity Released of Florida Man Killed in Saturday’s Fatal Crash on 154

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the identity of the man who died in the two-car collision on Highway 154 near San Antonio Creek Road early Saturday morning. The decedent is 22-year-old Robert Michaelius Brown from South Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick announced over social media on Tuesday.

According to an incident report released by California Highway Patrol on Monday, Brown was traveling in his Nissan Altima westbound “at an undetermined speed” when it traveled “across the double yellow lines and into the eastbound lane, directly into the path of the Infiniti” SUV, which was traveling eastbound at approximately 55 miles per hour.

Brown, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The four women and one man occupying the SUV, all residents of Oxnard ranging in age from 53 to 75 years old, were hospitalized with moderate to major injuries, according to CHP. Their current condition is unknown.

CHP is investigating the crash, and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.