Mental Health Services for Emergency Workers  Gets Boost with Direct Relief and Yardi Systems Donations 

Santa Barbara, CA, August 22, 2023 – One805 is honored and delighted to receive two separate donations from Santa Barbara-based organizations that will help support their ongoing support for mental health for local first responders.

Created in the aftermath of the devastating Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslides, One805 has been laser focused on ensuring mental health and other support for those who sacrifice so much to protect all of us, particularly before, during and after local natural disasters. Both Direct Relief and Yardi share this concern.

“Direct Relief has responded to thousands of emergencies around the globe in our 75 years of existence and is deeply committed to doing everything we can to support first responders in the town that we live in,” said Thomas Tighe, President and CEO of Direct Relief. “It is our privilege to work with One805 to strengthen assistance to our hometown heroes.”

“Direct Relief has provided medical care and support to people worldwide since 1948, and their commitment to our first responders and their mental health is consistent with the organization’s values. We are truly humbled to have their support,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston Smith, CEO, One805.

“For over 40 years, Yardi has been committed to supporting the communities in which it operates,” said Yardi’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel Arnie Brier. “With this donation, we are investing in the health and mental well-being of our First Responders to help keep departments fit and fully staffed in our local area.”

“Yardi is an ardent supporter of important causes in our community, and we are grateful for their ongoing support of One805 and our work to provide mental health and other services for our local first responders,” said Richard Weston Smith, Co-Founder and COO, One805.

Earlier this year, One805 also announced its distribution of approximately $240,000 grants to first responders in Santa Barbara County in 2023. This round of distributions included:

· Santa Maria Police department: Mass Casualty First Aid Kits $13,012

· Guadalupe Police/Fire: Public Generator $41,127

· Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office: Ocean Recovery Dive Masks $39,995

· Santa Maria Fire Department: Rosetta Stone Language training $1,809

· Santa Barbara County Fire: Counseling Program $144,000

One805 is holding a September fundraiser “One805LIVE!” headlined by Maroon 5 who is donating 100% of their performance to the cause! The Grammy-winning band will join the festival at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate in Summerland. Proceeds from the organization’s flagship event will also go to support first responders throughout Santa Barbara County. One805 said this festival will feature a star-studded lineup of other artists and other surprises, in addition to Maroon 5.

“We are so grateful to our Honorary Board members, sponsors, and donors for their continued support of One805 and our mission; without their help, events like One805LIVE! would not be possible,” said Weston Smith. “We also encourage corporate sponsors to step up and join us for the event.”

About Direct Relief Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

About Yardi Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.



About One805 In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.



All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services. Tickets and sponsorships for One805LIVE! Can also be found at www.One805.org.