Sneak a Peek at ETC’s Upcoming Season in Santa Barbara

Mona Golabek stars in ‘The Pianist of Willesden Lane’ | Credit: Courtesy Hershey Felder

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC), which celebrates 10 years in the New Vic Theater this year, has unveiled their season 45 lineup of plays. Join theater patrons at the New Vic on Thursday, September 7, for a Season Preview Party to catch a sneak peek into the upcoming drama. Enjoy a reception followed by a presentation (featuring guest artists) of work on the horizon. Tickets to this event are free, but the New Vic seats fewer than 300 people, so reserve your space at the ETC website soon!

Season 45 features five performance runs, including The Thanksgiving Play (a hilarious saga of woke artists trying to honor both Thanksgiving and Native American heritage in the same production); Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash (a play told through the classic tunes of the Man in Black); The Pianist of Willesden Lane (an incredible one-woman show by dramatist and pianist Hershey Felder); 2022 Tony winner The Lehman Trilogy (yes, those Lehmans — a show about the rise and fall of an American dream); and Alice, Formerly of Wonderland (an a cappella musical about Alice Liddell’s relationship with Prince Leopold, a love unsanctioned by the crown). Get individual tickets or splurge for the whole season — tickets are available at the Ensemble Theatre Company website. —Maggie Yates

Season Preview Party will be Thursday, September 7, 6 p.m., at the New Vic Theater (33 W. Victoria St.). See etcsb.org.