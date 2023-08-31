Solvang Senior Center Presents Inaugural Fall Lecture Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Solvang, California—Solvang Senior Center announces the launch of their fall Health and Wellbeing Lecture Series on Tuesday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m. at the Center. The first presentation of the series, Cannabis Basics for Active Aging Adults: An Introduction to Medical Use, will be hosted by Kandice Hawes and Sue Taylor from The Farmacy in Santa Ynez. A CNN feature in July interviewed Sue—a senior citizen and former Catholic school principal—who shares the benefits of plants over pills. The first lecture series provides accurate, evidence-based information that will dispel misconceptions and help seniors make informed decisions about cannabis’ potential benefits.

The Center considers itself the go-to place for active aging adults, a term encouraged by Executive Director Ellen Albertoni to include the new generation of seniors. “We are the hub for adults 55-plus who are looking for a sense of community; a place to meet and make new friends, a place to learn new skills, expand one’s mind and exercise one’s body,” says Albertoni. “Our new lecture series is the perfect way to explore additional opportunities that enhance their well-being and quality of life.”

More programs like the fall lecture series will be offered when the Center’s new, larger facility is built, allowing the Center to offer active aging adults, and the community as a whole, an expanded calendar of activities.

The lectures will take place at the Solvang Senior Center (1745 Mission Drive, #A, Solvang, CA). Space is limited. Reservations can be made by emailing ssctr@verizon.net or calling (805) 688-3793.

About Solvang Senior Center:

The Solvang Senior Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is the Santa Ynez Valley’s community hub for active aging adults 55 years and older. Offering programs and activities such as low-impact exercise classes, daily lunches, and monthly member dinners, the Center provides local seniors with new opportunities for connection and vital resources for independent living. Members of the Solvang Senior Center keep their minds sharp, bodies healthy, and spirits soaring thanks to the Center’s services. Incorporated in 1978, the Solvang Senior Center is supported via individual memberships, donations and grants from area foundations, businesses and government. You can find the Center at 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang, California behind the Solvang Veteran’s Hall in the heart of town. For a list of services, events and more information visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org.