Wanted: Roofing Material Thief

Our roofing company had four rolls of Tremply Kee roofing material stolen from our jobsite that were worth $12,207.84 in total. This material was within a gated area on a jobsite at a Goleta elementary school. We are hoping the public might help us to find this person, whose was captured on the pictures and video that were running at the time.

On Tuesday morning, August 22, at 4:30 a.m., the four rolls of roofing material were stolen from where they had been securely stored along with other roofing material and equipment. We have filed a police report regarding the theft, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities to assist in any investigation process.

The roofing material is described as follows: Tremco – Tremply Kee FB 60mil 72’ x 80’ rolls — four rolls in total.

If any reader is familiar with this individual, please provide that information to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dispatch at their non-emergency number, (805) 683-2724. You may also call our office at (805) 681-9954 and give any information that we can provide to the police.

Thank you for your community support, and we hope this information will help prevent this happening to you.