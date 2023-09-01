U.S. News & World Report Names Marian Regional Medical Center Among Best Hospitals 2023-2024 as High Performing for Three Procedures and/or Conditions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA MARIA, CA – AUGUST 30, 2023 – Dignity Health’s Marian Regional Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report on its 2023-2024 list of Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for Heart Failure, Knee Replacement, and Stroke. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“We are truly honored to receive these special distinctions from U.S. News and World Report,” said Sue Andersen, President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center. “It’s a testament to our physicians, staff and the entire team’s commitment to delivering exceptional care and outcomes for our patients.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

For more information about cardiac, stroke and orthopedic services at Marian Regional Medical Center, please visit Dignityhealth.org/Marian.