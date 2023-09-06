Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Celebrates National Recovery Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Every September the Department of Behavioral Wellness celebrates Recovery Month to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders and to celebrate people who are in recovery. This year’s theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger,” and celebrates all people that make the journey of recovery possible and spreads the message that people can and do recover every day. The Department of Behavioral Wellness is celebrating Recovery in September, beginning on August 31st at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Community may also attend Recovery Day sponsored by Good Samaritan Shelter (401 W Morrison in Santa Maria) on September 20 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.

The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness collaborates with partner agencies and community-based organizations in all areas of the county, to assure everyone has an opportunity to achieve and sustain long-term recovery by improving their health and wellness, living a self-directed life, and striving to reach their full potential. Behavioral Wellness encourages continued collaboration and integration of services to ensure success for individuals and groups who are in long term recovery.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and for detailed information on Recovery Month events visit the Behavioral Wellness website. For assistance with accessing Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness services call the 24/7 Access Line at (888) 868-1649.

To learn more about Recovery from Mental Health and Substance abuse, including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit https://www.samhsa.gov. View the president’s proclamation on 2023 Recovery Month here.