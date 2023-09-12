1st Annual Toes in the Cove Longboard Classic

The Toes In The Cove, Rincon Longboard Classic celebrates the rich heritage and culture of longboarding at Rincon Point, Carpinteria. Our vision is to bring together the top surfers in the 805, along with special pro invitees to this one-of-a-kind gathering at the fabled cove at Rincon Point, Santa Barbara.

Originally a fringe division in the annual Rincon Classic, the eclectic 805 longboard community has been calling out for their own event for years. Surf Happens, the producers of the Rincon Classic since 2001, have partnered with like-minded sponsors to bring this vision to life to create a longboard-only event at the Queen of the Coast. Toes In The Cove showcases a diversity of ages and categories honoring the tradition of old, and new school for one special day each year.

Toes In The Cove features the same rules as the Rincon Classic and is open to 805 residents only with first priority being established by primary living residents in proximity to Rincon along with selected invitees. The 2023 Toes In The Cove, Rincon Longboard Classic will be held during a 3-week waiting period between November 4th and November 18, when the waves and conditions come together for a magical day of longboarding.

Registration opens September 22.