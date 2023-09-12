SBART Press Luncheon: Koa Herrera and Carolina Esparza Honored as Athletes of the Week

Westmont Women's Soccer is off to a Strong Start in its First Season of Division 2 Competition

After a labor day hiatus last week, the SBART Press Luncheon returned to Harry’s cafe on Monday.

Dayzia Mendoza of Santa Barbara High girls’ flag football and Talon Trumble of Carpinteria High football received their Athlete of the Week Awards from last week.

Mendoza led the Dons to a 21-14 come-from-behind victory over Pacifica. She accounted for two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and two interceptions. Trumble boosted the Warriors to a 35-6 victory over Channel Islands 90 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as 88 yards passing and a touchdown. He was also dominant on defense from his middle linebacker position.

Talon Trumble has led the Carpinteria High football team to a 2-1 record so far this season.

This week Koa Herrera of Santa Barbara High football and Carolina Esparza of Santa Barbara High girls’ flag football were honored as Athletes of the Week.

Herrera rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. He also caught an electric 32-yard touchdown pass, in which he juked multiple defenders in the open field. The Dons defeated San Marcos 35-0 in the Big Game. Esparza was all over the place in Santa Barbara’s 20-18 victory over San Marcos, including five catches for 68 yards and a one-point conversion. In addition, Esparza intercepted the first play from scrimmage and returned it for a touchdown.

UCSB Men’s Soccer

The Gauchos exploded offensively in a 5-2 victory over Utah Valley, including three second half goals that broke open a tight match.

Mikkel Goeling, Nemo Philipp, Alexis Ledoux, Nicolas Willumsen and Filip Basili all found the back of the net for UCSB. The Gauchos improved to 3-2 on the season with the victory as they continue to navigate a challenging non-conference schedule.

Nemo Philipp scored a first half goal against Utah Valley. Photo Credit: Oscar Gomez

“We have a big week ahead. We actually leave in about an hour and half out of Santa Barbara Airport for Phoenix,” said UCSB assistant coach Johnny Whallon. “We play GCU tomorrow night and then on Saturday we’re back at home against University of Missouri Kansas City.”

UCSB men’s soccer recently made a trip to Adelante Charter School and held a clinic for more than 300 kids.

Westmont Women’s Soccer

The Warriors have started strong in their first season of division 2 competition. In their most recent match against Cal State Bakersfield, freshman Sydney Rees delivered a second half goal to boost Westmont to a 1-0 victory.

The victory over Cal State Bakersfield is the first time Westmont has defeated a division one program in a countable game in 22 years. The Warriors improved to 2-0-1 on the season with the victory.

“Our goal scorer and freshman is definitely a player to be looking out for,” said Westmont coach Jenny Jaggard. “She scored an amazing goal in that game and was just all over the field in just about every moment of action in the attacking third.”

Goalkeeper Maya Pablos was also a key component in the victory over Cal State Bakersfield as she kept a clean sheet. The Warriors will be on the road for three more games before their home opener against Fresno Pacific on October 7.