Leslie’s Enlightening Entertainment

Leslie Dinaberg is the Arts, Culture, and Community Editor for the Santa Barbara Independent. She grew up in, and has remained in, Santa Barbara. She is the author of three nonfiction children’s books and the co-author of Hometown Santa Barbara, an insider’s guide to Santa Barbara.

What is something new in town that has got your interest recently? This time of year is always a great time for arts and culture happenings in Santa Barbara. Planned Parenthood’s annual book sale is September 14-24, and it is always a treasure chest of fun, not to mention all of the proceeds go to such a great cause. There is some particularly beautiful and thought-provoking work on view at Sullivan Goss right now by Nicole Strasburg and Holli Harmon, both exhibitions running through September 25.

What is different about the UCSB Arts and Lectures (A&L) preview for this year? I was so excited to interview Tiler Peck for this issue. She’s an amazing ballerina (principal with the New York City Ballet), and the show she’s bringing to town next month has elements of ballet, but also tap, contemporary, and more. It’s going to be fabulous, and she could not have been nicer and more down to earth. It was so much fun to talk to her. I’m also a huge fan of Kristin Chenoweth, who’s going to be doing a cabaret-style revenue for A&L in November.