This week, we tip our hats and toss ’em up for all the graduates these past few weeks who have made it into summer. Some of our very own Indy Kids snagged this spotlight too: Arrow Guiliacci, who graduated from kindergarten; Madeline Kettmann, who graduated from La Colina Junior High; Bella Brown, who graduated from Santa Barbara Junior High; and Max Brown, who graduated from Adelante Charter School. Our continuing scholars received a host of awards and recognitions for their school work, and we couldn’t be more proud!