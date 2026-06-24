Credit: vetre - stock.adobe.com

This week, we tip our hats and toss ’em up for all the graduates these past few weeks who have made it into summer. Some of our very own Indy Kids snagged this spotlight too: Arrow Guiliacci, who graduated from kindergarten; Madeline Kettmann, who graduated from La Colina Junior High; Bella Brown, who graduated from Santa Barbara Junior High; and Max Brown, who graduated from Adelante Charter School. Our continuing scholars received a host of awards and recognitions for their school work, and we couldn’t be more proud!

  • Arrow Guiliacci graduated from kindergarten with an award for Black Excellence. | Credit: Courtesy
  • Madeline Kettmann was promoted from 8th grade at La Colina Junior High and will be going to Dos Pueblos High. | Credit: Courtesy
  • Bella Leslie Brown, a Dual Language Immersion, Compaction Math, Black Scholar honoree, and ASB (Secretary) member, graduated from Santa Barbara Junior High as one of two Principal Award Honorees — a top-tier honor presented to students who demonstrate outstanding academic performance, leadership, character, and service to the school community. | Credit: Courtesy
  • Max James Brown, a Dual Language Immersion student and Black Scholar honoree, graduated from Adelante Charter School, receiving the Citizenship Award — an award for leadership, school spirit, respectful behavior toward others, and volunteer work in the school and community. | Credit: Courtesy

Wed Jun 24, 2026 | 20:02pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/24/our-indy-kids-take-over-the-grad-stages/

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