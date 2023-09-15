Downtown Santa Barbara’s Shoptember Is September 18-24

A week-long retail campaign, “Shoptember,” will take place September 18-24. Organized by the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, “Shoptember is a new initiative to highlight retail businesses in the area, inviting shoppers to explore exclusive deals offered by mentioning the code “SHOPTEMBER” at check out.

There will be special edition Downtown Santa Barbara Tote Bags for the first 250 shoppers of the campaign, and shoppers can also redeem their receipts from this promotion ($50 minimum value) for special “Buy One, Get One” offers at Night Lizard, The Bobcat Room, and The Cruisery.

The campaign kicks off with a Shoptember Launch Party on Monday, September 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Frequency Wines (804 Anacapa St.). This celebratory event offers attendees the chance to enjoy a glass of fine wine, savor small bites, and learn about local boutique owners. Tickets to the launch party are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

This week-long Downtown Santa Barbara Shoptember celebration culminates in a Shop and Stroll event on Saturday, September 23, from 1-5 p.m., where shoppers will be able to sip and nosh at participating retailers as they stroll from one shop to another.

Click here for a map and complete list of participating businesses.