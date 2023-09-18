Downtown Santa Barbara Salsa Dance Nights 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Organization launched Sizzling Salsa Nights on Wednesday Aug. 30th. The four-week series will wrap up on Wednesday Sept. 20th. This event is between 5pm-8pm on the State Street Promenade in front of Elena’s Kitchen, located at 738 State St. There is free Cuban Salsa lessons led by the amazing Alfonso Sandoval from 5- 6pm, with free dance and performances from 6-8pm. Thus far, there have been nearly fifty participants per week.

This event is open to the public and free of charge. Food and drink specials are offered throughout the night, provided by event sponsor Elena’s Kitchen. Get your dancing shoes on and enjoy the fun!

For your consideration and participation, the Downtown Santa Barbara Organization will launch a line dancing theme Wednesday series for the month of October, beginning Oct. 4th, from 5:30pm-8pm in front of Night Lizard Brewery located at 607 State St. Stay tuned for further details.

For more information and to view other Downtown Santa Barbara events visit: Events | Downtown Santa Barbara (downtownsb.org)

Downtown Santa Barbara has served as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1700 members since 1967. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSB’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit

www.DowntownSB.org.