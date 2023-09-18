Roosevelt Elementary’s Centennial Celebration Marks 100 Years of Educational Legacy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Roosevelt Elementary announces its Centennial Anniversary Celebration, commemorating 100 years of educational excellence. The centennial celebrations will span the entire school year, with monthly assemblies devoted to a different decade from the 1920s to the 1990s. Students, teachers, and parent volunteers from the Roosevelt Elementary Education Foundation (REEF) PTO will collaborate on activities that capture the spirit of each decade and Roosevelt’s history.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone in Roosevelt Elementary’s history,” says Principal Valerie Galindo. “The centennial anniversary is not only a time for us to reflect on our past achievements but also to set our sights on the bright future that lies ahead. Our students and staff are committed to carrying forward the legacy of academic excellence and community engagement that has been our hallmark for the last century.”

Community members, including past alumni and staff, are invited to share stories, memories, and photos from their time at the school and in the area. The school would appreciate any help with archival documents, specifically from the 1940s to 1960s. A Google Form to submit stories and photos is available here or on the attached QR code.

The culmination of the festivities will be the grand Centennial Celebration, scheduled for the end of the school year. Roosevelt Elementary, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, will also unveil a permanent art installation on its campus dedicated to its Centennial Celebration. Alumni and the community can participate in the assemblies and are invited to the Roosevelt Elementary Centennial Celebration.

Nestled in the heart of the Upper East neighborhood, Roosevelt Elementary is situated near the historic site of the Santa Barbara Mission. The area was previously a village of the Chumash people, the traditional caretakers of the school’s land.

For more information about the Roosevelt Elementary Centennial anniversary celebrations, including event schedules and opportunities for involvement, please visit the REEF website Centennial page or contact info@rooseveltreef.org. Check back with the website each month to view a presentation on each decade we are celebrating, with archival photos, materials, and stories from alumni.